Popular activist Verydarkman reacted to the killing of NDC point man Comrade Efemena Umokoro and four others at a campaign rally in Delta State

VDM warned that President Tinubu's brand of politics risked destabilising the volatile Niger Delta region ahead of the 2027 elections

The activist directed a stern message at Nigeria's security chiefs, urging them not to allow themselves to be weaponised against opposition supporters

Popular Nigerian activist Verydarkman (VDM) has issued a fierce public warning to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu following the fatal shooting of Comrade Efemena Umokoro and four other individuals at an NDC campaign rally in Ugeli, Delta State, on Tuesday, 24 November 2026.

According to VDM, armed men opened fire at the rally, which was hosted by Senator Omo-Agege, killing the NDC point man and several others in attendance. The activist described the incident as a deeply troubling escalation of political violence in Nigeria.

VDM has issued a stern warning about happenings in the political space over the killing of Comrade Efemena Umokoro. Photo credit@verydarkman/@asiwajubat

Source: Instagram

"President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, you will burn Nigeria down," VDM said bluntly, in a video posted to his Instagram page.

He argued that deliberately targeting opposition point men through gunfire represents a dangerous political strategy that could spiral far beyond anyone's control, warning that even those close to the President would not be spared if the cycle of violence continued.

Delta State "A ticking bomb," VDM warns

VDM placed particular emphasis on the choice of Delta State as a theatre for this kind of political intimidation, describing the region as a powder keg already under severe internal tension.

He said various armed factions are operating within the Niger Delta that are not fully under government influence, and that provoking them through political violence could trigger consequences no one could contain.

VDM has sent a message to President Bola Tinubu ahead of the 2027 election. Photo credit@verydarkman

Source: Instagram

The activist also drew comparisons to the 2015 election cycle, arguing that the APC was permitted to hold rallies and protests against then-President Goodluck Jonathan without interference, and called on the current administration to allow the electoral process to run its course without coercion.

VDM calls on security agencies

VDM in his Instagram video then addressed Nigeria's military and security establishment directly, naming the Army, Navy, Air Force, the Inspector General of Police, the Director General of the DSS, and the National Security Adviser. He urged them to remember that their loyalty must ultimately rest with the Nigerian people rather than with any single individual.

"Tinubu is not bigger than the country," VDM stated. "Let everything go through the right process. Let the people decide."

He also called on Seyi Tinubu, the President's son who has been actively involved in campaign activities, to intervene and caution his father, saying that the current political climate puts everyone at risk.

Here is the Instagram video of the activist speaking about the state of the country:

VDM accuses Davido of endorsing Tinubu

Legit.ng reported that social media activist Verydarkman called out Afrobeats star Davido following a photo showing the singer seated beside Seyi Tinubu, who was making a 'four plus four' gesture.

VDM accused Davido of hypocrisy, recalling his previous comments distancing himself from the APC.

He also challenged the singer to publicly declare his preferred presidential candidate ahead of Nigeria's 2027 general elections.

Source: Legit.ng