Customs can seize an imported car after purchase if its duties were not properly paid

Keep sales and clearance records, and act quickly if Customs detains the vehicle

Verify the car’s 17-character VIN and duty status through CVMS before paying

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

You’ve saved for months, negotiated a price and taken the car for a test drive. The seller hands you a receipt, and you drive home.

Then you discover that the import duty was never fully paid. Suddenly, a car you’ve paid for in full could be seized.

How to protect yourself from unpaid Customs duty on Tokunbo cars Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

For buyers of imported vehicles in Nigeria, the time to check the Customs paperwork is before making a deposit.

Start by asking for the vehicle identification number, or VIN, and the import documents so you can verify the car’s clearance yourself.

Customs can seize the car after you buy it

Section 245 of the Nigeria Customs Service Act 2023 allows authorised officers to seize or detain property they have reasonable grounds to believe is liable to forfeiture.

An improperly cleared vehicle can therefore be seized after it has changed hands, even if the buyer had no idea there was a problem.

If you believe Customs seized the vehicle in error, the Act provides a process for submitting a written claim. The statutory time limit is generally one month, so act promptly and keep the seizure notice, sales receipt and any clearance documents the seller gave you.

Getting your money back can be difficult

A seizure can leave you without the car while you try to recover what you paid. You may need to contact the seller for the original clearance documents, seek a refund or get legal advice, according to an FAQ by the Nigeria Customs.

If the seller is hard to reach, even establishing what they promised about the vehicle’s clearance can become difficult.

Ask the seller to confirm the duty status in writing before you pay. Keep the invoice, payment record and any messages about the sale.

If a dispute arises, those records can help show who sold you the car, what you paid and exactly what the seller told you.

Paperwork problems can follow the car

Unresolved Customs records can complicate registration or a future sale.

Keep copies of the clearance documents and the previous owner’s proof of ownership, and make sure the VIN on the paperwork matches the one on the vehicle.

If you’re arranging insurance, ask the insurer which documents it needs to issue cover and process a claim.

How to check customs duty before paying

Use the Customs Verification Management System (CVMS) to check the vehicle’s clearance status.

Select Start VIN Check, enter the 17-character VIN and follow the payment prompts.

The portal provides a downloadable verification receipt for a vehicle it confirms as properly cleared.

How to protect yourself from unpaid Customs duty on Tokunbo cars Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

Check the VIN on the car itself before entering it. If the numbers differ or the portal cannot confirm clearance, pause the purchase and ask the seller to resolve the discrepancy with Customs.

Even if the seller says another buyer is waiting, confirm the clearance before transferring your money.

Visit the CVMS portal to run the check. For enquiries, call +234 904 024 2755 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. on weekdays.

How to check stolen vehicles in Nigeria

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerians looking to buy vehicles in 2026 now have access to three government-backed online tools that can help them confirm whether a car is stolen or carries false documentation before sealing any deal.

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), the Nigeria Customs Service, and the Federal Ministry of Finance all operate separate verification portals, each designed to cross-check different aspects of a vehicle's identity and history.

Source: Legit.ng