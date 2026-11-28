An international tribunal ruled on Argentina's attempt to halt a major oil exploration venture near the Falkland Islands

Argentina's President Javier Milei responded defiantly to the decision, threatening sanctions against individuals involved in the project

The UK's Attorney General called the outcome a clear victory, while Argentina insisted the matter was far from settled

A United Nations-backed international tribunal has thrown out Argentina's attempt to halt oil drilling near the Falkland Islands, ruling that the case fell outside its jurisdiction.

The International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea delivered the decision on Saturday, with the tribunal's president confirming it was not the appropriate forum to rule on questions of territorial sovereignty.

UN Tribunal Rejects Argentina's Bid to Block Falkland Islands Oil Project

Source: Getty Images

The vote to reject Argentina's application stood at 18 in favour to three against.

Argentina had argued that international law protects the marine environment of disputed maritime zones and that no action — including the construction of oil wells — should alter the status of a contested area.

The UK countered that the tribunal had no authority over the matter and warned that freezing the Sea Lion oil project would severely damage the economy of the islands and the companies invested in it.

What is the Sea Lion project?

The Sea Lion oilfield lies roughly 130 miles from the Falkland Islands and holds an estimated 1.7 billion barrels of oil.

British firm Rockhopper Exploration and Israel's Navitas Petroleum are expected to begin extraction within two years, with the revenue set to benefit the approximately 3,500 people who live on the islands.

Argentina's response to the ruling

Argentine President Javier Milei rejected the outcome, saying "this decision is not the final word" and declaring that "the Falkland Islands are Argentine."

Buenos Aires also issued a statement arguing that it had not asked the court to adjudicate on sovereignty but rather to apply UN sea law to what it described as the "exploitation of our resources."

The government announced that five individuals connected to the oil venture would face sanctions, though it did not name them. "The message is clear: those who participate in the illegal exploitation of our resources will face the consequences," the statement read.

Ellie Reeves, the Attorney General for England and Wales, who presented the UK's legal arguments in Hamburg earlier this month, described the ruling to the BBC as "really significant" and "a clear win for the UK government."

In a joint statement with Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband, she called on Argentina to "end its wider economic pressure" on the territory, adding that Buenos Aires had tried to block Falkland Islanders from making their own sovereign decisions and failed.

The dispute echoes decades of tension between the two countries, which fought a 74-day war over the islands in 1982. That conflict began when Argentine forces landed on the Falklands to press a territorial claim, prompting a British military response.

The fighting left 255 British military personnel, three islanders, and 649 Argentine military personnel dead. Despite losing the war, Argentina has never abandoned its claim to the islands. In a 2013 referendum, Falkland Island residents voted to remain a British overseas territory, with 99.8% in favour.

Source: Legit.ng