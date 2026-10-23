Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Tourism has announced that citizens of two new countries can now access the kingdom through an eVisa or visa on arrival

Kosovo and Guyana joined the list of nations whose citizens can apply for a Saudi visit visa online or at any international port of entry

The visit visa covers a range of purposes, from attending events and exhibitions to performing Umrah and visiting family

Saudi Arabia has extended its visa-on-arrival and eVisa access to citizens of Kosovo and Guyana, opening a new travel route to the kingdom for nationals of both countries.

The Saudi Ministry of Tourism made the announcement on October 4, 2026, confirming that citizens of the Republic of Kosovo and the Cooperative Republic of Guyana can now apply for a Saudi visit visa either online or upon arrival at any of the country's international ports of entry.

Saudi Arabia mentions the countries whose citizens are on the visa on arrival list. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

What the Saudi Arabia visit visa covers

The visit visa is designed for a broad range of travel purposes. Holders can attend events, exhibitions, and conferences, visit family and friends, or perform Umrah outside of the Hajj season. The visa does not, however, permit the holder to engage in any form of paid work during their stay.

For travellers applying for a multiple-entry visa, the Saudi authorities clarified that permitted days are counted cumulatively across all visits rather than per trip. Visitors are also advised not to overstay their permitted duration, and a new visa application can only be submitted once a current visa has fully expired.

Kosovo and Guyana join a growing list

The addition of Kosovo and Guyana reflects Saudi Arabia's ongoing push to broaden tourism access as part of its Vision 2030 economic diversification agenda. The kingdom has steadily expanded the number of nationalities eligible for simplified visa access in recent years.

Citizens from both countries can check full eligibility requirements and terms through Saudi Arabia's official tourism portal, where the complete list of qualifying nations is also available.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that Saudi Arabia announced the expenses attached to foreigners applying for work permits.

Saudi Arabia: Residency pathways for talented foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Saudi Arabia announced two pathways for foreign talent in sports, culture and the arts to qualify for premium residency.

The routes cover people nominated for or awarded exceptional honours, as well as those who meet ministry-approved criteria. Both require applicants to show they can support themselves and secure a recommendation from the Ministry of Culture or Ministry of Sports.

Source: Legit.ng