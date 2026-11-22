Political analyst and lawyer Aninze Ekene said NDC presidential candidate Peter Obi is set to win the 2027 general election

Ekene named specific states across the South East, South-South, and North Central where he believes Obi will secure victories

The analyst also pointed to Kano in the North West as a likely win for Obi, with a competitive showing expected in Adamawa

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Asaba, Delta State - Political analyst and lawyer Aninze Ekene has predicted that Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), will win the 2027 general election.

Ekene named the specific states and regions he believes Obi will win in the 2027 presidential election.

political analyst Aninze Ekene predicts Peter Obi's potential electoral performance across several Nigerian states. Photo credit: Mr Peter Obi

Source: Instagram

The Asaba-based lawyer said Obi would sweep the South East with a commanding margin, giving him a solid base from which to build a national victory.

He made made this known durig an exclusive chat with Legit.ng over the weekend.

South-South and North Central targets

Beyond the South East, Ekene said Obi would likely take Edo, Delta, and Bayelsa in the South-South geopolitical zone. He added that the NDC candidate would also put up a strong challenge in Akwa Ibom, Rivers, and Calabar.

Moving to the North Central, the analyst said Obi would likely win the Federal Capital Territory, Plateau State, and Nasarawa State.

Northern states in play

Ekene went further north in his projection, saying Obi would win Kano in the North West, one of Nigeria's most populous states and traditionally a major prize in any presidential contest.

He also said the NDC candidate would put up a competitive performance in Adamawa in the North East.

Peter Obi was ratified as the NDC's presidential candidate on May 29, 2026, ahead of the 2027 general elections. He had resigned from the African Democratic Congress on May 2, 2026, before moving to the NDC.

Peter Obi is expected to compete strongly in Akwa Ibom, Rivers, Calabar and Adamawa. Photo credit: Mr Peter Obi

Source: UGC

2027 election: Why Peter Obi, Kwankwaso will defeat Tinubu

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that NDC chieftain Babachir Lawal said Peter Obi and Kwankwaso enjoyed divine backing ahead of the 2027 presidential election .

Lawal, a former SGF, said the NDC had built structures and systems to convert its candidates' popularity into electoral victory.

The former SGF dismissed the recent departure of key Obidient Movement figures from Obi's camp, calling it a natural part of politics.

Source: Legit.ng