Veteran Nollywood actress Ngozi Nwosu received a surprise visit from some of her biggest colleagues as she battles health challenges

A video of the gathering captured the actresses rallying support and calling on the public to help fund her upcoming surgery

Nwosu had earlier revealed she was hospitalised for three weeks and needed funds for three surgeries

Veteran Nollywood actress Ngozi Nwosu has been surrounded by love and support from her colleagues as she continues to recover from ongoing health challenges.

A video making the rounds online shows fellow actresses Sola Sobowale, Ebele Okaro, Chinyere Wilfred and Gloria Young paying a visit to Nwosu. During the gathering, the group was seen spending time with her and urging members of the public to come forward with financial support as she prepares for another surgery.

Ngozi Nwosu’s Nollywood colleagues appeal for public support as she prepares for another surgery. Credit: ngozinwosu

Source: Instagram

The visit follows a distressing appeal Nwosu made in July 2026, when she disclosed that she had spent three weeks in hospital and urgently needed assistance to cover the cost of three surgeries.

Nollywood colleagues rally around Nwosu

The presence of such well-known figures from the industry signals just how seriously her peers are taking her condition. The video showed a warm and supportive atmosphere, with the actresses clearly committed to lifting Nwosu's spirits during what has been a difficult period.

The appeal for financial support has resonated strongly with fans and observers, many of whom took to Instagram to respond. Here are some of the comments:

@moty103:

"Please God help Nollywood. They are burying alot and our aunty will not be included. Amen.....pls every little helps 😢😢😢😢 how much more can Nollywood take....."

@mamadudu00:

"Abeg oooooo let all come out and do something so there will not be another mourning 😢😢😢"

@maureen.chikodi.18:

"No more tears in the industry ooo God we plead for divine healing on her"

@blissfultreetspap:

"Nollywood is big enough to set up structures for thier aging and sick veterans that's why they have an arm leading the association. Get well soon aunty"

Veteran actress Ngozi Nwosu is facing another difficult step in her health battle.

Source: Instagram

Watch the video of Nollywood stars' visit to Ngozi Nwosu below:

Ngozi Nwosu speaks about domestic abuse

Legit.ng reported that actress Ngozi Nwosu had opened up about her personal life and why she is not yet married despite being in her 60s.

In an interview with her colleague, Biola Bayo, she said that her man gave her an option, and she had to make her choice.

She noted that she regretted it later on, but had to move on after thinking about the reason for leaving.

Source: Legit.ng