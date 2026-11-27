Nyesom Wike asked President Bola Tinubu's campaign to assign him Imo and Kwara states to mobilise support ahead of the 2027 elections

Imo APC fired back, accusing Wike of trying to portray the president as dependent on a PDP machinery to win in 2027

The party, under the leadership of Governor Hope Uzodimma, alleged that Wike had sent agents with money to cause divisions within its ranks in the state

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Imo State has hit back at Nyesom Wike, the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), after he offered to extend his 2027 campaign mobilisation work to include Imo and Kwara states, a covert challenge to Governor Hope Uzodimma and AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq.

Wike made the offer on Wednesday, November 25, at a town hall meeting of the Rainbow Coalition held in Gokana Local Government Area of Rivers State. Speaking at the event, the minister said he had completed the mobilisation work assigned to him in both Rivers State and the FCT, and was ready to take on more responsibility. He specifically cited Imo and Kwara as states where the APC was facing difficulties.

Responding on Thursday, November 26, Onwuasoanya Jones, the Imo APC publicity secretary, issued a statement rejecting Wike's offer outright. Jones called the minister a "notorious political refugee" and a "politically displaced errand boy," insisting that the party had no internal problems requiring outside intervention.

Imo APC accuses Wike of undermining Tinubu

According to The Cable, Jones argued that Wike's offer was not driven by genuine loyalty to the president but was designed to damage him politically. "We understand that his intention is to cast the president as unpopular and reliant on a PDP mercenary and errand boy to win his elections," he said.

The publicity secretary also took issue with Wike's claim that he had already secured Rivers State and the FCT for Tinubu, with more than 50 days still to go before the elections. Jones said the remark showed "his unwarranted disdain for democratic norms" and accused the minister of trying to link the APC to what it described as anti-democratic electoral conduct.

Jones added that the APC respected voters and would not align itself with positions that treated Nigerians as irrelevant to the political process.

Wike's alleged activities in Imo

The statement went further, alleging that Wike had been working behind the scenes to destabilise the APC in Imo. Jones claimed the minister had dispatched "emissaries and agents" to the state carrying money, with the aim of sowing divisions within the party.

He also accused Wike of trying to bring what he called "godfatherism, suppression of the people's will and electoral manipulation" into Imo, and challenged him to focus instead on reviving his own party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), which Jones said was struggling politically across Nigeria, including in Rivers State.

Jones further argued that Wike depended on the APC's popularity to stay politically relevant and warned him against making remarks about the party or its leadership.

See the video of Wike's appeal to Tinubu on X here:

Source: Legit.ng