INEC has received nomination documents from 18 presidential candidates ahead of the 2027 general elections, spanning major and minor parties

The list includes incumbent President Bola Tinubu, former VP Atiku Abubakar, and Peter Obi among the most prominent contenders

Candidates' submitted documents reveal varying educational backgrounds, from First School Leaving Certificates to postgraduate degrees from foreign universities

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - Nigeria's 2027 presidential race is shaping up with at least 18 candidates from different parties already submitting their nomination documents to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), covering a wide range of ages, educational backgrounds, and political affiliations.

Incumbent President Bola Tinubu is seeking re-election on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

2027 presidential candidates’ declare education ranges from primary and secondary certificates to postgraduate degrees. Photo credit: @atiku/@OfficialABAT/@PeterObi

Source: Twitter

The President's INEC documents give his date of birth as March 29, 1952, and show he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from Chicago State University in 1979.

Tinubu also listed participation in the National Youth Service Corps between December 1982 and November 1983. Notably, his submitted documents contain no information about his primary or secondary school education.

This is contained in INEC's final list presidential candidates ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Key challengers and their credentials

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar is running on the African Democratic Congress (ADC) ticket. His documents show he obtained his First School Leaving Certificate in 1954 and his West African School Certificate in 1961, before going on to earn a Master's degree in International Relations from Anglia Ruskin University in 2020.

Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), attended St. Augustine's Primary School in Anambra and later Christ the King College, where he got his West African School Certificate in 1978.

He subsequently earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Philosophy from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, in 1984.

Omoyele Sowore of the African Action Congress (AAC) holds a Bachelor of Science in Geography and Regional Planning from the University of Lagos, which he studied between 1989 and 1995, a period extended by two years following his expulsion for political activism. He later obtained a Master's degree in Public Administration from Columbia University in New York.

Donald Duke, running on the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) platform, declared a bachelor's degree in law from Ahmadu Bello University, while Seyi Makinde of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), aged 58, listed an SSCE qualification and a degree from the University of Lagos.

Full list of 2027 presidential candidates

The complete list of candidates and their parties is as follows:

1. Bola Tinubu — All Progressives Congress (APC)

2. Atiku Abubakar — African Democratic Congress (ADC)

3. Peter Obi — Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC)

4. Senator Sandy Onor — Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

5. Omoyele Sowore — African Action Congress (AAC)

6. Donald Duke — Peoples Redemption Party (PRP)

7. Okwori Ada Elizabeth Frederick — National Democratic Party (NDP)

8. Chukwu Anita Zugwai — Young Progressives Party (YPP)

9. Rufai Adekunle Omoaje — Action Alliance (AA)

10. Adenuga Sunday — Boot Party

11. Memeh Samuel — Democratic Liberty Alliance (DLA)

12. Nwanyanwu Daniel Danerechukwu — Zenith Labour Party (ZLP)

13. Okereke Sunday Chibuzor — Labour Party (LP)

14. Okereke Iken Esther — National Rescue Movement (NRM)

15. Abbas-Bin Aliyu — Action Democratic Party (ADP)

16. Adebayo Adewole Ebenezer — Social Democratic Party (SDP)

17. Seyi Makinde — Allied Peoples Movement (APM)

18. Yusuf Kabiru — Action Peoples Party (APP)

Among the lesser-known candidates, Rufai Adekunle Omoaje of the Action Alliance is 71 years old and listed his qualifications as an FSLC and WAEC certificate.

Abbas-Bin Aliyu of the ADP is 44 and holds a BSc degree alongside his FSLC and WAEC.

Yusuf Kabiru, the APP candidate aged 54, declared an FSLC, SSCE, and a National Diploma as his educational credentials.

INEC documents reveal 2027 Presidential candidates’ education, from school certificates to postgraduate degrees. Photo credit: @inecnigeria

Source: Twitter

Tinubu's aide predicts APC victory in three South-East states

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Presidential aide Daniel Bwala made the projection during a live interview on Channels Television's Morning Brief.

Bwala said Peter Obi holds a strong presence in Abia and Anambra, making those two states difficult for the APC to win outright.

The presidential adviser also dismissed the opposition's readiness, saying those tracking political trends could already see their defeat coming.

Source: Legit.ng