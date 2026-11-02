The Australian government published details of the Subclass 407 Training Visa, which allows foreigners to do workplace-based training without a student visa

The visa costs from AUD 535 (roughly ₦570,000) for the main applicant and can be granted for up to two years

Applicants must be sponsored and nominated before applying, and all training undertaken in Australia must be paid work

The Australian Government Department of Home Affairs has published the conditions for the Subclass 407 Training Visa, a temporary visa that allows foreign nationals to participate in workplace-based occupational training in Australia without holding a student visa.

According to the official guidance published by the Department of Home Affairs, the visa is designed for people looking to improve their skills in their current occupation, area of tertiary study, or field of expertise, and also covers professional development training programmes.

Foreigners can train in Australia for two years under a special visa without a student permit. Photo credit: Matt Jelonek

Source: Getty Images

Australia: What the subclass 407 visa covers

The Australian government makes clear that this visa is not intended to fill workforce gaps or allow ongoing work in the country.

However, all training activities conducted in Australia under this visa must be paid, with minimum wage requirements set by the Fair Work Ombudsman.

There are three categories of occupational training covered:

1. Occupational training required for professional registration.

2. Occupational training aimed at improving skills in an eligible occupation.

3. Occupational training for capacity building overseas, including overseas qualifications, government-supported programmes, and professional development.

Australia subclass 407: Sponsorship, cost, and stay duration

Before applying, the Department of Home Affairs must have already approved a temporary activities sponsor for the applicant. Unless the sponsor is an Australian Commonwealth Government agency, a nomination must also be submitted and approved before the visa application can be lodged.

If an applicant changes organisations during their stay, the new organisation must obtain sponsorship and submit a fresh nomination. Similarly, changing a training programme with the same sponsor requires a new nomination and a new visa application.

The visa costs from AUD 535 (roughly ₦570,000) for the main applicant, though concessions apply in limited circumstances. Additional charges apply for each family member included in the application, as well as potential costs for health checks, police certificates, and biometrics.

Holders can stay in Australia for up to two years. The visa cannot be extended, but applicants may apply for a different visa if they wish to remain longer. Family members can also be included in the initial application or join the visa holder later as subsequent entrants through ImmiAccount.

The department also warned applicants to be cautious of visa scams, urging them to understand the conditions of any visa they apply for, even when a third party submits the application on their behalf.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Australia had named three categories of foreigners eligible for its student guardian visa.

Duration of Australian student visa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia had shared how long foreigners can reside in the country on a student visa.

The details, published by the Department of Home Affairs, outline the full scope of what the visa permits, including travel rights and work allowances, making it one of the more flexible student visa options available to international applicants worldwide.

The subclass 500 student visa does not carry a fixed expiry date for all holders.

Source: Legit.ng