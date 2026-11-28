Australia's Department of Home Affairs confirmed the date that ballot registrations for 2 countries in its Work and Holiday visa lottery will open

The ballot registration windows for Indonesia and the Philippines differ, with one country getting significantly more time to register than the other

Selected applicants across all ballot countries have a strict deadline to respond or lose their chance entirely

Australia's Work and Holiday (subclass 462) visa ballot for the 2026–2027 programme year has set firm registration and selection dates, with only two countries to accept new entries.

The Australian Department of Home Affairs confirmed that ballot registrations for Indonesia and the Philippines will open on December 1, 2026.

Australia visa ballot date officially announced online. Photo credit: Albo MP.

Source: UGC

Registrations for the three other participating countries in the programme — China, India, and Vietnam — closed on June 25, 2026 and are no longer accepting entries for this programme year.

Registration windows getting set to open

The registration periods for the two countries with open ballots differ in length. All dates and times are Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST), with registrations closing at midnight AEST on the final day.

Indonesia will open on December 1, 2026 and close on December 21, 2026. Philippines will open on December 1, 2026 and close on January 31, 2027. China, India and Vietnam are already closed, they closed on June 25, 2026.

Indonesian passport holders have a shorter window of just three weeks, while Filipino passport holders have until January 31, 2027 to register. There is a non-refundable registration fee of AUD25.

Ballot selection dates and the 28-day deadline

After the registration periods close, the Department of Home Affairs will conduct random, automated selections from the pool of submitted registrations.

The scheduled selection dates for the two open countries are as follows:

- Indonesia: Selection 1 on 04/01/2027; Selection 2 on 24/02/2027

- Philippines: Selection 1 on 08/02/2027; Selection 2 on 22/02/2027

The department may conduct further selections during the programme year. All ballots across every participating country will close on April 30, 2027, after which no further selections will take place.

If a registration is randomly selected, the applicant will receive a Notification of Selection letter by email on the same day the letter is sent.

From that date, the applicant has exactly 28 calendar days to submit a visa application through ImmiAccount. The cut-off is midnight AEST on the 28th day. The department advises applicants not to wait until the final day to submit.

It is important to note that receiving a selection notification does not guarantee a visa will be granted.

Applicants must still meet all eligibility requirements when submitting their application. If a registration is not selected, the department will not issue any notification, and registration fees will not be refunded under any circumstances.

Australia lists occupations still lacking workers

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Jobs and Skills Australia identified 127 occupations that remained in persistent shortage from 2021 to 2026 across the country.

Technicians and Trades Workers and Professionals made up 90% of the persistently short-staffed roles, spread across several key industries.

Source: Legit.ng