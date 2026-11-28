Former First Lady Patience Jonathan responded to questions about her husband's reported second wife during an NTA interview

Her remarks came days after a woman widely reported as Goodluck Jonathan's second wife unveiled a memoir in Abuja

Patience questioned whether Nigerian law permits a person to marry two wives in court

Former First Lady Dame Patience Jonathan has publicly denied any knowledge of claims that her husband, former President Goodluck Jonathan, has a second wife.

She made the remarks during an interview on the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), where she was directly asked about the matter. Rather than address the reports head-on, she said she did not know what the interviewer was referring to, then posed a question of her own: whether the law permits a person to marry two wives in court.

Former First Lady dismisses alleged second wife of ex-President Goodluck Jonathan Photo Credit: @GovWike

Source: Getty Images

Nigerian law on statutory marriage

Under Nigeria's Marriage Act, a statutory court marriage is monogamous. This means a person cannot validly enter into another court marriage while the first remains in force.

Her comments came shortly after Ayima Lott-Jonathan, widely reported as the former president's second wife, launched her memoir titled "Gold Dust: Treasures of Quiet Years" in Abuja on 19 November. The book launch drew fresh attention to longstanding reports about her relationship with the former president.

Patience's response on NTA appeared to challenge the legitimacy of any such union by invoking the terms of Nigerian marriage law, stopping short of issuing a direct denial or engaging with the specific reports about Lott-Jonathan.

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Wike speaks on Jonathan's return

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has addressed reports that Goodluck Jonathan is running for president in 2027.

Wike dismissed claims by the Turaki-led faction that Jonathan is their presidential candidate, calling the move a form of fraud.

Wike said he maintains a good relationship with Jonathan and urged reporters to check INEC's official candidate list.

Source: Legit.ng