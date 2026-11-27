INEC scheduled a nationwide mock accreditation and results upload exercise across 17,676 polling units on November 28, 2026

The commission planned to test its BVAS devices and electronic result transmission system ahead of the 2027 general elections

A political party coalition called on INEC to postpone the exercise, citing insufficient notice for agents to prepare

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has scheduled a nationwide mock accreditation and results upload exercise for Saturday, November 28, 2026, covering 17,676 polling units across Nigeria, as part of its preparations for the 2027 general elections.

The exercise, which runs from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., is designed to test the commission's Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) and its electronic result transmission process. Here are five key things Nigerians should know.

INEC conducts a nationwide mock accreditation exercise across 17,676 polling units to test BVAS and electronic result transmission ahead of the 2027 general elections. Photo credit: INECnigeria/X

Source: Twitter

1. When and where the exercise takes place

The exercise covers two polling units in each of Nigeria's 8,838 Registration Areas, spread across all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory. Kano leads with 968 polling units, followed by Katsina with 718 and Oyo with 702.

The FCT has the fewest with 124. Northern geopolitical zones account for 9,205 of the selected units (52.1%), while southern zones account for 8,451 (47.9%).

2. Why INEC is conducting the exercise

The commission wants to identify and fix technical and operational problems before actual voting begins. INEC Chairman Prof. Joash Amupitan announced the exercise at a Chatham House dialogue in London, organised alongside the Kimpact Development Initiative.

He said it would simulate the presidential election and help verify the accreditation and result transmission systems, particularly after technology concerns arose during the 2023 general elections.

3. What INEC is testing

BVAS uses fingerprint and facial recognition to verify voter identity at polling units. During the mock exercise, INEC will assess how well the devices perform under simulated election conditions and test the upload of dummy results to the INEC Result Viewing Portal (IReV) at irev.inec.nigeria.org.

The commission has also reduced the maximum number of voters assigned per BVAS device from 1,250 to 850, meaning polling units with larger voter rolls will receive multiple devices.

Amupitan said new technical safeguards had been built in to block inaccurate or over-voting figures from being uploaded to IReV, following a post-2023 review that identified collation centres as a key problem area.

4. Will ordinary voters participate?

Yes. INEC has specifically asked all registered voters in the selected polling units to take part and to track simulated results on IReV.

However, the commission's public notice did not clarify whether participants must bring their Permanent Voter Cards, whether mock ballot papers will be used, or how many voters are expected per unit.

5. Why the exercise has attracted criticism

The African Democratic Congress Presidential Campaign Council (ADC-PCC) called on INEC to postpone the exercise.

Its Director of Media and Publicity, Kola Ologbondiyan, said political parties received INEC's invitation letter on November 16 and were asked to submit agents' names by November 18, leaving too little time to prepare and mobilise for a nationwide exercise.

INEC to conduct nationwide mock accreditation exercise

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced plans to hold a nationwide Mock Accreditation and Result Upload Exercise on Saturday, November 28, 2026.

Source: Legit.ng