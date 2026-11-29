President Bola Ahmed Tinubu announced two major infrastructure approvals for the Southeast at a campaign rally in Enugu

The Nigerian leader commissioned a flyover and a 33-kilometre section of the Enugu-Onitsha dual carriageway during the visit

As part of his Renewed Hope agenda, Tinubu promises interest-free loans for farmers and increased investment in education ahead of the 2027 presidential election

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Enugu, Enugu State - President Bola Tinubu on Saturday, November 28, announced the approval of the Eastern Gas Pipeline and an Eastern railway line, telling residents of the Southeast that his administration was committed to boosting the region's industrial growth, power supply and transport links.

As reported by The Nation, Tinubu made the announcements at an All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign rally held at Michael Okpara Square in Enugu, the Enugu State capital, where he sought the backing of Southeast voters ahead of the January 17, 2027 elections.

President Bola Tinubu announces new gas pipeline and railway projects for the Southeast region to improve infrastructure and economic growth. Photo credit: Bayo Onanuga

Source: Facebook

Tinubu announces new projects for Southeast

The president said he was working closely with Enugu State Governor Peter Mbah to advance the Eastern Gas Pipeline project, and that the approved railway line formed part of a wider plan to link the eastern region with the south and north of the country.

"Electricity will improve. The Eastern Gas Pipeline is approved, and Peter Mbah and I are working on it. Also approved is the Eastern Nigerian rail line. We will connect you, connect the East, connect the South, connect the North. It is our honest promise for development," Tinubu said.

During the visit, Tinubu commissioned two completed infrastructure projects: the Eke-Obinagu Junction flyover along the Enugu-Abakaliki Road and a 33-kilometre section of the Enugu-Onitsha dual carriageway, built with reinforced concrete pavement.

Tinubu's pledges on farming and education

Beyond infrastructure, the president pledged to introduce interest-free loans for farmers to reduce the cost of agricultural production, TVC News noted.

Tinubu also promised greater investment in education and youth development, describing schooling as a key tool for fighting poverty and building long-term national prosperity.

Watch the video below of President Tinubu making promises to the people of Eastern Nigeria, as shared in the X post:

Read more on Bola Tinubu's presidency

Tinubu approves recruitment of 50k police

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu approved the recruitment of 28,000 additional soldiers and 50,000 police officers as part of efforts to strengthen Nigeria’s security architecture and tackle insecurity across the country.

The approval forms part of the administration’s proposed Five-Year Strategic Defence Operations Plan, designed to improve military effectiveness, expand operational capacity and strengthen the country’s response to terrorism, banditry, kidnapping and other criminal activities.

Source: Legit.ng