Daniel Bwala alleged on Channels Television that Kwankwaso's alliance with Obi is driven by a personal agenda ahead of 2031

Bwala said Obi entered the 2027 race not to win but to stay relevant and enjoy the benefits that come with public attention

The presidential aide also aimed at content creators linked to Obi, accusing them of using his political activities for financial gain

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - Daniel Bwala, special adviser to President Bola Tinubu on policy communication, has alleged that Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso's decision to align with Peter Obi ahead of the 2027 presidential election is rooted in a calculated plan to advance his own ambition for the 2031 contest.

Bwala argued that Kwankwaso, the vice-presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), already accepts that Obi cannot win in 2027 but sees the partnership as a way to build political goodwill in the south.

Bwala alleges that Kwankwaso's alliance with Obi ahead of the 2027 election is driven by his ambition to contest the presidency in 2031. Photo credit: @PeterObi

Source: Twitter

As reported by TheCable, he made the claim during an appearance on Channels Television's Politics Today on Thursday, November 26, 2026.

"Kwankwaso, I have reason to believe, has joined Obi because of his 2031 ambition. He knows Obi will not win, but he needs a cross appeal," Bwala said.

"When the time comes, he [Kwankwaso] wants to run, the southern people [will say] 'So, he supported our Peter Obi; let us support him.' He knows for a fact Obi is not going anywhere."

Bwala on why Peter Obi is running

Bwala extended his criticism to Obi directly, arguing that the former Anambra governor is contesting the presidency primarily to maintain his public profile rather than out of any genuine expectation of victory.

"Peter Obi also knows he will not win, but he's in the race for—running for election because it keeps him in the news, and then there are other consequential benefits that follow him," he said.

The presidential aide also accused content creators associated with Obi of exploiting the politician's activities to generate social media engagement and income.

He went on to dismiss Obi as a marginal factor in the 2027 race, expressing confidence that Tinubu would prevail over his rivals.

This is not the first time Bwala has publicly challenged Obi's political standing.

He earlier described the former governor as an indecent opposition leader who rarely acknowledged government achievements, even when warranted.

"Peter Obi does not have a history of political culture like a traditional Nigerian politician. Also, he does not have a track record of political mentorship to help people rise in politics," Bwala said at the time.

He further argued that Obi had failed to define a clear political identity, adding that the former governor confused opposition with online criticism.

"Peter Obi is not a political leader. He has not identified his identity in politics. He keeps saying he is the new opposition leader in Nigeria. He thinks opposition is trolling and that is why people call him social media president. Trolling is not opposition."

Bwala claims Peter Obi entered the 2027 race to stay in the public eye, not because he expects to win. Photo credit: Mr Peter Obi

Source: Twitter

Peter Obi, Kwankwaso suffer major setback

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the OK Movement announced it was pulling all campaign and mobilisation support from Peter Obi and the NDC.

The group's National Director-General said it had begun talks with other parties and presidential aspirants.

The NDC fired back, calling those behind the announcement impostors who did not speak for the real movement.

Source: Legit.ng