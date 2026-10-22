Qatar's Ministry of Interior confirmed that two specific categories of foreign residents can apply for permanent residency without meeting the standard eligibility conditions

The exemption covers non-Qatari wives married to Qatari men and their children, who can apply directly without fulfilling the usual residency requirements

The Qatari government clarified the rules in response to a query about whether years of marriage alone are sufficient for a non-Qatari wife to qualify

Qatar's Ministry of Interior has confirmed that two groups of foreign residents are exempt from the standard conditions required to obtain a permanent residency permit in the country.

According to guidance published on the ministry's official portal, the two exempt categories are non-Qatari wives married to Qatari men, and the children of such marriages.

Qatar identifies two categories of foreigners who can bypass standard permanent residency rules. Photo credit: Mahmud Hams, Grebeshkovmaxim

Source: Getty Images

Both groups can submit their applications for permanent residency directly, without being required to satisfy the conditions that apply to other foreign nationals.

The clarification came in response to a question from a resident who had been married to a non-Qatari woman for nine years and wanted to know whether the duration of their marriage was enough to qualify her for permanent residence.

Qatar's permanent residency: Who qualifies for the exemption?

The ministry's response made clear that the law specifically carves out non-Qatari wives and their children from the standard permanent residency requirements.

Rather than going through the usual eligibility process, a non-Qatari wife in this situation can apply for her permanent residence permit directly.

This means the length of the marriage, employment status, or other conditions that typically apply to foreign residents seeking permanent residency in Qatar are not the determining factors for this category of applicants.

Legit.ng had reported six items strictly prohibited in Qatar.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Qatar had shared how long foreigners must live in the country to be eligible for permanent residency.

Conditions for Qatar's permanent residency

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Qatar had published four conditions for foreigners seeking its permanent residency.

The framework draws from Law No. 10 of 2018, signed by His Highness the Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani on September 4, 2018.

Under the law, a dedicated body called the Permanent Residence Card Granting Committee was set up within the Ministry of Interior to review and process all applications.

Source: Legit.ng