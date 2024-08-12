A former vice-chairman of the APC in the north-west, Salihu Lukman, has insinuated that the democratic structures of Nigeria were not functional

Lukman said considering the state of the nation, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and many state governors "are candidates for immediate impeachment"

Legit.ng reports that the Kaduna-born politician empathised with Nigerians on "the current high levels of frustration and desperation"

Kaduna, Kaduna state - Salihu Lukman, a former vice-chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the northwest geopolitical zone, has said the recently-concluded 'End Bad Governance in Nigeria' protest is a sufficient ground for the impeachment of President Bola Tinubu.

In a statement on Sunday, August 11, Lukman said some state governors could also have been legally unseated based on the grievances expressed by the masses who took part in the protest.

Lukman slams "rubber stamp" NASS

In a report on Monday, August 12, Vanguard newspaper quoted Lukman as saying:

"Ideally, if democratic structures of the country were functionally working, such as political parties and the national assembly (NASS), with what is going on in the country, President Tinubu and many state governors are candidates for immediate impeachment."

The outspoken opposition figure added:

“The comatose reality, which has reduced the national assembly to a rubber stamp, with political parties that are nothing more than leprous fingers, is responsible for the current high levels of frustration and desperation of Nigerians to register their anger through protests."

Legit.ng reports that inspired by protests in Kenya in June that led to President William Ruto scrapping some planned tax increases, Nigerians mobilised online to hold the government to account.

For 10 days, protesters demonstrated in Jos Plateau state, Abuja, the commercial capital Lagos, and several other cities to show discontent with the state of the nation.

Following the conclusion of the demonstration on Saturday, August 10, the organisers threatened to begin another protest in October if real economic changes are not felt.

Lukman calls for harmony among opposition leaders

In a piece of related news, Legit.ng reported that Lukman urged Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi, and Rabiu Kwankwaso, to step forward to provide the needed leadership to reform Nigeria’s democracy and ensure the emergence of a functional political party capable of rescuing Nigeria.

According to Lukman, the economic policies under President Tinubu, particularly the subsidy withdrawal and floating naira exchange rate, have directly contributed to the inflation and widespread hardship Nigerians are facing today.

