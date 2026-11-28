Nollywood actor Kelvin Ikeduba addressed colleague Gentle Jack publicly after an incident at a film location left him unable to sleep

Ikeduba said he held back from escalating the situation on set out of consideration for others who were present at the time

The veteran actor issued a direct warning to Gentle Jack in a video posted to his Instagram page on November 28, 2026

Nollywood actor Kelvin Ikeduba has gone online to publicly call out fellow actor Gentle Jack following a tense encounter at a film location the previous night.

In a video posted to his Instagram page on November 28, 2026, Ikeduba said the incident sat so heavily on him that he could not sleep, and that he felt compelled to speak out rather than let it pass in silence.

Nollywood actor Kelvin Ikeduba addresses Gentle Jack over disrespect during film production. Photo: kevinikeduba/baba_gentlejack

Source: Instagram

The actor did not go into specific detail about what exactly happened between them, but he was clear that the exchange amounted to a serious lack of respect from someone he had always treated as a colleague and senior figure in the industry.

He said he held back from responding fully at the time only because other people were present on set, and he did not want to cause a scene in front of the crowd.

Kelvin Ikeduba's warning to Gentle Jack

Kelvin Ikeduba was direct and firm throughout the video, addressing Gentle Jack and stressing that restraint should not be mistaken for fear or weakness.

"Gentle Jack. Now because of you I don do this video," he said.

"I take God beg you, you see that thing wey happen last night wey I just avoid, na because of the crowd wey dey there o. Normally normally, Kelvin no go take that rubbish, and you know. Gentle Jack, I respect you, no mean say I dey fear you."

Nollywood actor Kelvin Ikeduba expresses displeasure with Gentle Jack after incident on film set. Photo: kevinikeduba

Source: Instagram

He went on to deliver a clear warning that the behaviour should not repeat itself.

"That thing wey happen last night for location, no let am ever, ever repeat itself again. I go look your eye o, Gentle Jack, I go look your eye, I take God beg you. If we no fit talk, if you no fit be pals, make everybody dey their dey."

Both men are established names in Nigerian cinema. Kelvin Ikeduba has built a lengthy career across English-language and Yoruba productions, while Gentle Jack has featured in several Nollywood projects, including action roles.

Ikeduba closed his message with a pointed appeal for basic professional courtesy between colleagues on set.

"Gentle Jack, behave o, behave, I beg."

Watch Kelvin Ikeduba speak in the Instagram video below:

Sola Sobowale’s scripted slap marks Toyin Abraham

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a behind-the-scenes video from Toyin Abraham’s movie set showed veteran actress Sola Sobowale delivering a scripted slap that left a visible mark on Toyin’s cheek.

Despite the impact, Toyin reportedly asked the crew to retake the scene rather than stop filming, drawing attention to her commitment to the role.

The viral clip, shared on November 6, 2026, did not reveal the movie’s title or the exact location of the shoot.

Source: Legit.ng