Don Jazzy's father Collins Ajereh, popularly known as Mavin Grandpa Worldwide, dropped a new single to mark his 74th birthday

The veteran artiste manager also announced a 200-episode reality show bearing the same name as the song

The birthday single features two artistes signed to Peachrose label, with a music video filmed across Europe and Nigeria

Don Jazzy's dad is not slowing down. Collins Ifeanyi Enebeli Ajereh, the father of superstar music producer Don Jazzy, released a new single titled *Steeze With Mavin Grandpa* on Thursday, November 26, 2026, to celebrate his 74th birthday.

Widely known in entertainment circles as Mavin Grandpa Worldwide (MGW), Ajereh unveiled the track alongside a sweeping announcement: a 200-episode reality show of the same name, plus a full music video shot at locations across Europe and Nigeria.

Don Jazzy's father shares video of his latest single. Credit: donjazzy

Source: Instagram

The single features Azeena and Naffy, two acts signed to the Peachrose label. Ajereh described the project as a creative effort to bridge generational gaps through music, with the upcoming reality series set to pull back the curtain on his personal life, career journey and day-to-day experiences in the industry.

Ajereh's career in entertainment

The birthday drop is far from a one-off moment. Ajereh has built a career that spans music, acting, record label ownership and artiste management. He is also the president and co-founder of the Artiste Managers Association of Nigeria (AMAN), which recently celebrated its 30th anniversary with a major industry event drawing artistes, managers and stakeholders from across the entertainment sector.

He has also done academic work on Afrobeat, cementing a reputation as one of the more thoughtful figures in Nigerian music business circles.

Don Jazzy's father's new song leaves many talking online. Credit: donjazzy

Source: Instagram

Watch the video of Don Jazzy's father's new single below:

What fans are saying about Mavin Grandpa

Nigerians had a lot to say about the birthday release on social media, with the comments ranging from wholehearted support to affectionate ribbing.

@_ohafiaka:

"If Cubana Priest can do it why not Grandpa"

@ritajohnson___:

"😂 Person say it's giving reggae version of cocomelon"

@mako_od: '

"I love when people chase their dreams no matter what age ❤️"

@mayoplustv:

"Whatever makes him happy, I'm here for it"

@darlingtina___:

"We need to start supervising our parents 😂"

@wumi3232:

"😂 Grandpa is bored so he decided to hit the studio"

@big_bola101:

"I don see song way I go play for my father this Christmas 😂😂😂 make I reach house first 😂"

@misspwettyberry:

"He didn't play this song to jazzy before releasing it?"

@daavi_afi_bosslady:

"Na because we dey respect grandpa oooo"

Don Jazzy speaks on Davido's future in music

Legit.ng also reported that Don Jazzy disclosed that he foresaw Davido's immense success from their first meeting.

During a conversation on the Zero Condition podcast, the Mavin boss recalled a SoundCity broadcast from years ago, where he declared his admiration for Davido's debut track.

Source: Legit.ng