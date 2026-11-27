Former Lagos governor Babatunde Fashola raised a pointed question about loyalty around Nigeria's top presidential figures

Fashola contrasted President Bola Tinubu with Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi, noting all three began their careers as governors

Fashola argued that the people Tinubu worked with as governor remained by his side even during his years out of office

Former Lagos State Governor Babatunde Raji Fashola, SAN, has argued that President Bola Tinubu stands apart from his two main 2023 presidential rivals by holding on to the loyalty of his political allies over a period spanning roughly 16 years.

He drew a comparison between Tinubu, Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi, pointing out that all three men share a common starting point in Nigerian politics: each began his rise as a governor. Atiku, Fashola noted, was elected governor but did not serve in that role.

Babatunde Fashola speaks on the chances of President Bola Tinubu, Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi in the 2027 election Photo Credit: @atiku, @officialABAT, @PeterObi

Source: Twitter

Fashola made the remarks during an appearance on Arise News on Friday, 27 November, framing his argument around what he described as a "job reference question."

Fashola's loyalty test for Nigeria's leaders

Fashola challenged Nigerians to look at where the people who once surrounded each of these figures now stand. His argument was that the answer reveals something fundamental about each man's character and leadership.

"The three main presidential candidates have one thing in common: they all started as governors. Atiku Abubakar was elected but didn't serve. Where are all the people who started with them today? That is a job reference question. Why is President Tinubu the only one who still has all the people he worked with around him? They stayed with him for about 16 years when he wasn't president and was out of office," Fashola said.

Even opponents work with Tinubu, Fashola claims

Beyond the loyalty of allies, Fashola went further, suggesting that individuals who once stood in opposition to Tinubu have also ended up working alongside him, which he presented as further evidence of Tinubu's ability to build and sustain political relationships across divides.

The comments come as the Tinubu administration continues to navigate significant economic pressures since taking office in May 2023, with the president's popularity remaining a subject of debate among Nigerians.

See the video of Fashola's interview on X here:

Over 10 APC members died in Zamfara road crash

Legit.ng earlier reported that more than 10 APC members died in a road accident after the party's governorship campaign flag-off in Talata-Mafara, Zamfara State.

The victims were returning to Gummi Local Government Area when the crash happened, leaving several others with injuries.

Zamfara State Commissioner for Information confirmed the tragedy and announced the suspension of a campaign rally in honour of the victims.

Source: Legit.ng