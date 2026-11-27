Tinubu, Atiku, Obi: "One Thing is Common Among The 2 Presidential Candidates", Fashola
- Former Lagos governor Babatunde Fashola raised a pointed question about loyalty around Nigeria's top presidential figures
- Fashola contrasted President Bola Tinubu with Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi, noting all three began their careers as governors
- Fashola argued that the people Tinubu worked with as governor remained by his side even during his years out of office
PAY ATTENTION: Mark Legit.ng as a preferred source, and our content will appear higher in your Google feed!
Former Lagos State Governor Babatunde Raji Fashola, SAN, has argued that President Bola Tinubu stands apart from his two main 2023 presidential rivals by holding on to the loyalty of his political allies over a period spanning roughly 16 years.
He drew a comparison between Tinubu, Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi, pointing out that all three men share a common starting point in Nigerian politics: each began his rise as a governor. Atiku, Fashola noted, was elected governor but did not serve in that role.
Fashola made the remarks during an appearance on Arise News on Friday, 27 November, framing his argument around what he described as a "job reference question."
Fashola's loyalty test for Nigeria's leaders
Fashola challenged Nigerians to look at where the people who once surrounded each of these figures now stand. His argument was that the answer reveals something fundamental about each man's character and leadership.
"The three main presidential candidates have one thing in common: they all started as governors. Atiku Abubakar was elected but didn't serve. Where are all the people who started with them today? That is a job reference question. Why is President Tinubu the only one who still has all the people he worked with around him? They stayed with him for about 16 years when he wasn't president and was out of office," Fashola said.
Even opponents work with Tinubu, Fashola claims
Beyond the loyalty of allies, Fashola went further, suggesting that individuals who once stood in opposition to Tinubu have also ended up working alongside him, which he presented as further evidence of Tinubu's ability to build and sustain political relationships across divides.
The comments come as the Tinubu administration continues to navigate significant economic pressures since taking office in May 2023, with the president's popularity remaining a subject of debate among Nigerians.
See the video of Fashola's interview on X here:
Over 10 APC members died in Zamfara road crash
Legit.ng earlier reported that more than 10 APC members died in a road accident after the party's governorship campaign flag-off in Talata-Mafara, Zamfara State.
The victims were returning to Gummi Local Government Area when the crash happened, leaving several others with injuries.
Zamfara State Commissioner for Information confirmed the tragedy and announced the suspension of a campaign rally in honour of the victims.
Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng