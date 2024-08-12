Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar criticized the Bola Tinubu-led administration for its failure to recognize the extent of Nigerians' suffering

FCT, Abuja - Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has criticized the Bola Tinubu-led administration, stating that the All Progressives Congress (APC) government has yet to recognize the extent of Nigerians' suffering.

The former vice president noted that Tinubu's recent moves indicate a lack of preparedness for governance from the outset.

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, engages President Bola Tinubu on Nigeria's economic woes

Atiku made these comments in a statement through his Media Adviser, Paul Ibe.

Tinubu unaware of Nigeria's woes, says Atiku

He expressed disappointment that the Tinubu administration needed public protests to be made aware of the dire conditions under which many Nigerians are currently living, Vanguard reported.

He said:

“There were certainly challenges before now, that’s why you were given the mandate. We know so many things were done wrong under Buhari.

“The economy went into recession twice under the last APC administration because it knows nothing about economics, nepotism, and corruption were at a high.

“Whatever Buhari did wrong we are seeing a higher dimension under Tinubu. What we are witnessing today is Buhari pro-max. Divisions under Buhari have become craters under this government."

Atiku raises concerns about state of Nigeria's economy

As reported by Leadership, Atiku expressed concerns about the current state of the country's economy, saying:

“How can the cost of basic food items come down when farmers can still not go back to their farms due to insecurity?

“Look at all the drama over the Dangote Refinery, this is one refinery that the last administration despite its failings invested $20bn taxpayers money in.

"We had thought by now our domestic needs would be met and exports would generate the much-needed foreign exchange for our development but here we are asking questions.

“What is going on? Did this administration enter into any partnership with foreign interests to ruin this investment?"

