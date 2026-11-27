The OK Movement allegedly announced it was pulling its support for the NDC's Peter Obi and Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso ahead of the January 2027 presidential election

The NDC campaign council linked the withdrawal to Obi's earlier directive banning parallel campaign structures outside the party's control

Campaign Director-General Ibrahim Hussain Abdulkarim accused unnamed interests aligned with the ruling party of engineering the split

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) has brushed aside a purported withdrawal of support by the OK Movement, a political platform backing the party's presidential ticket, saying the move was a calculated distraction that would not slow its campaign ahead of the January 16, 2027 presidential election.

The OK Movement had reportedly announced it was pulling support from the NDC and its presidential candidates, Peter Obi and his running mate, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso. The NDC said the announcement was a direct response to a decision already publicly communicated by Obi and the party.

The NDC reacts to reports of the OK Movement's alleged withdrawal of support for Peter Obi ahead of the 2027 presidential election. Photo credit: @PeterObi

Source: Twitter

NDC links withdrawal to parallel campaign row

Ibrahim Hussain Abdulkarim, the Director-General of the NDC National Campaign Council, said Obi had, during an interview on Arise Television, openly distanced himself from the creation of a parallel Presidential Campaign Council set up by a faction of the OK Movement led by John Ozyl Ughulu. Obi stated at the time that he had no involvement in and no prior knowledge of the parallel structure.

The presidential candidate also directed that all support groups, among them the OK Movement, the Obidient Movement and Kwankwasiyya, must function strictly as support structures for the party and its candidates, not as independent campaign bodies.

Abdulkarim said in a statement:

"The latest announcement by Hon. Ughulu is therefore a belated and self-serving reaction to a decision already taken and publicly communicated by the presidential candidate and the party.

"We view this statement as a calculated attempt to slow the growing momentum of the NDC presidential campaign and the Obi-Kwankwaso ticket. It bears the unmistakable hallmarks of a sponsored distraction, one designed by interests aligned with the ruling party to manufacture factions, sow confusion and divert public attention from the substantive issues confronting Nigerians."

NDC insists grassroots structures remain intact

The campaign council challenged Ughulu to prove his claim to represent the movements, saying the party recognised and worked with what it described as their legitimate leadership. It added that the authentic grassroots bases of the Obidient Movement and Kwankwasiyya remained with the NDC.

The NDC stated that its campaign work was continuing without interruption, including the uploading and verification of polling unit agents nationwide, community and market mobilisation, town hall meetings and outreach to students and young people.

The party said it remained open to support groups and individuals who shared its vision of competence, integrity, equity and national renewal, but insisted it would not allow personal ambition or external pressure to derail its political goals.

Read the NDC's full statement via the X post below:

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Lawal: Obi'll win 2027 election

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and chieftain of the NDC, Babachir Lawal, reiterated that Obi would clearly emerge victorious in the 2027 presidential election, insisting that the circumstances surrounding the 2023 presidential poll would not be repeated.

Speaking during a television interview, Lawal predicted that Obi would emerge victorious, expressing the belief that the political dynamics of the next election would be different from those of 2023.

He also questioned the outcome of the 2023 presidential election, arguing that there should have been a runoff, as Obi got the highest number of votes, a development he believed would have changed the political calculations surrounding the contest.

Source: Legit.ng