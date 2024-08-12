The 45-month minimum wage arrears owed to the staff of the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has been paid

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led federal government paid all the outstanding arrears which date back to 2019

The Director General of NiMet, Prof. Charles Anosike, said Tinubu has demonstrated once again that he is a worker-friendly president

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led federal government has paid the 45-month minimum wage arrears owed to the staff of the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet).

The Director General of NiMet, Prof. Charles Anosike, said the non-payment of the arrears dates back to 2019.

The non-payment of the arrears dates back to 2019. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

It was gathered that the non-payment of the arrears led to friction between NiMet management, the staff of the agency, and the labour unions, The Nation reports.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Anosike commended President Tinubu for authorising the payment of the arrears to NiMet staff members.

The union had planned to embark on industrial action on Monday, May 20 but suspended the proposed strike after an agreement was reached on Sunday, May 19, 2024.

The decision to suspend the planned strike was taken during a special session convened by the House Committee on Aviation Technology led by the Chairman, Hon. Abiodun Isiaq Akinlade, with NiMet management and representatives of the unions present.

“Mr President has demonstrated once again that he is a worker-friendly president. The issue of the unpaid 45-month wage arrears predates this administration, but still, Mr. President has cleared the outstanding."

How to compel governors to pay N70,000

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Barrister Anyakweh Miracle Amadi explained how the 36 state governors of the federation can be compelled to pay the new N70,000 national minimum wage.

The Port Harcourt-based lawyer said the state houses of assemblies will have to enact a minimum wage bill to that effect.

During an exclusive chat with Legit.ng, the political analyst, however, said some governors do not need to wait for the state assembly to enact the bill before paying the new minimum wage.

Source: Legit.ng