The Ghanaian government announced a statutory public holiday to mark this year's Farmers' Day celebration

Interior Minister Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak signed and issued the declaration on Friday, November 27, 2026

The work-free day applies across the entire country and the public has been urged to observe it accordingly

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience reporting on national and regional news from Lagos, with a strong focus on Nigeria, Africa and broader international affairs.

Accra, Ghana - Ghana's government has declared Friday, December 4, 2026, a statutory public holiday in honour of this year's Farmers' Day celebration.

Legit.ng reports that Ghana observes more than 10 statutory public holidays annually under the Public Holidays and Commemorative Days (Amendment) Act, 2025 (Act 1142). However, the actual number of days off may vary depending on whether holidays fall on weekends or additional holidays are declared.

President John Mahama-led Ghana declares Friday, December 4, 2026, a public holiday to celebrate Farmers’ Day. Photo credit: John Dramani Mahama

Source: Facebook

Farmers' Day public holiday declaration

The latest holiday announcement was made by the Minister for the Interior, Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak, in a statement issued and signed on Friday, November 27, 2026.

The statement read:

"The general public is hereby informed that Friday, 4th December 2026, which marks Farmers’ Day, is a Statutory Public Holiday."

The release confirmed that the holiday will be observed across the whole country. The minister called on the general public to take note of the declaration and observe the day as directed.

Farmers' Day is an annual celebration in Ghana that recognises the contributions of farmers and fishermen to the country's food security and economic development. It is traditionally marked on the first Friday of December each year.

Ghana sets condition for Dangote petrol purchase

Meanwhile, the ex-head of Ghana's oil regulator stated that the country may purchase petroleum products from Nigeria's Dangote Oil Refinery once it reaches full capacity.

Mustapha Abdul-Hamid, the former chairman of Ghana's National Petroleum Authority, stated at the OTL Africa Downstream oil conference in Lagos that this may eliminate $400 million in petroleum imports from Europe each month.

He said that by eliminating freight costs, importing from Nigeria instead of Europe would lower the cost of other goods and services. He predicted that African nations will eventually settle on a single currency, which would reduce demand for US dollars.

Read more on public holidays

Ghana declares Eid Al-Adha public holiday

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the government of Ghana declared a holiday in celebration of the Eid Al-Adha 2026.

Eid Al Adha, also called Eid Al Kabir, is a major Muslim festival, marking the end of the pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia. The holiday starts with Arafat Day on Dhu Al Hijjah 9 and continues through Dhu Al Hijjah 10, 11 and 12.

As noted on the country's ministry of interior's website, the Eid holiday should be observed throughout the nation.

Source: Legit.ng