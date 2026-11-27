Government Declares Friday, December 4, 2026, Public Holiday
- The Ghanaian government announced a statutory public holiday to mark this year's Farmers' Day celebration
- Interior Minister Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak signed and issued the declaration on Friday, November 27, 2026
- The work-free day applies across the entire country and the public has been urged to observe it accordingly
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Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience reporting on national and regional news from Lagos, with a strong focus on Nigeria, Africa and broader international affairs.
Accra, Ghana - Ghana's government has declared Friday, December 4, 2026, a statutory public holiday in honour of this year's Farmers' Day celebration.
Legit.ng reports that Ghana observes more than 10 statutory public holidays annually under the Public Holidays and Commemorative Days (Amendment) Act, 2025 (Act 1142). However, the actual number of days off may vary depending on whether holidays fall on weekends or additional holidays are declared.
Farmers' Day public holiday declaration
The latest holiday announcement was made by the Minister for the Interior, Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak, in a statement issued and signed on Friday, November 27, 2026.
The statement read:
"The general public is hereby informed that Friday, 4th December 2026, which marks Farmers’ Day, is a Statutory Public Holiday."
The release confirmed that the holiday will be observed across the whole country. The minister called on the general public to take note of the declaration and observe the day as directed.
Farmers' Day is an annual celebration in Ghana that recognises the contributions of farmers and fishermen to the country's food security and economic development. It is traditionally marked on the first Friday of December each year.
Ghana sets condition for Dangote petrol purchase
Meanwhile, the ex-head of Ghana's oil regulator stated that the country may purchase petroleum products from Nigeria's Dangote Oil Refinery once it reaches full capacity.
Mustapha Abdul-Hamid, the former chairman of Ghana's National Petroleum Authority, stated at the OTL Africa Downstream oil conference in Lagos that this may eliminate $400 million in petroleum imports from Europe each month.
He said that by eliminating freight costs, importing from Nigeria instead of Europe would lower the cost of other goods and services. He predicted that African nations will eventually settle on a single currency, which would reduce demand for US dollars.
Read more on public holidays
- FULL LIST: Public holidays to be observed in Nigeria
- Oyo, Ogun, 2 other states to declare public holiday in August 2026, full list, reason emerge
- Nigeria public holidays 2026: List of remaining work-free days emerges
Ghana declares Eid Al-Adha public holiday
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the government of Ghana declared a holiday in celebration of the Eid Al-Adha 2026.
Eid Al Adha, also called Eid Al Kabir, is a major Muslim festival, marking the end of the pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia. The holiday starts with Arafat Day on Dhu Al Hijjah 9 and continues through Dhu Al Hijjah 10, 11 and 12.
As noted on the country's ministry of interior's website, the Eid holiday should be observed throughout the nation.
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content writer with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.