Former Kano governor Rabiu Kwankwaso accused his longtime ally, Governor Abba Yusuf, of weaponising anti-corruption agencies against him

Kwankwaso alleged that Yusuf submitted a formal request to the EFCC and later used an unregistered body to stage protests at the agency's premises

The former governor warned the attacks extended beyond him to the party's 2027 Kano gubernatorial candidate

Rabiu Kwankwaso, the vice presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NDC) and former governor of Kano State, has publicly accused Kano Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of orchestrating a campaign against him through anti-corruption institutions ahead of the 2027 elections. Kwankwaso made the allegation in a statement published on his X account on Friday, 27 November.

Kwankwaso said Governor Yusuf, who once served under him as Personal Assistant, Principal Private Secretary, and Commissioner over a 43-year relationship, had reportedly submitted a formal request to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) seeking action against him. When that effort failed, Kwankwaso alleged, the governor turned to a little-known organisation called the Society for Anti-Corruption and Good Governance Initiative (SACGGI) to stage protests at the EFCC's premises and pressure the agency.

Rabiu Kwankwaso accuses Gov. Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano of pressuring the EFCC to arrest him Photo Credit: @Kyusufabba

Source: Twitter

He added that SACGGI is not registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission, has no verifiable digital presence, and holds no formal relationship with either the EFCC or the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).

Kwankwaso alleges media campaign and election motive

Beyond the protests, Kwankwaso claimed the governor and certain members of his cabinet were selectively leaking information to the media to damage his reputation. He said the timing of these actions, coming during an electioneering season, suggested they were designed to distract from policy issues, weaken his political standing, and position the governor to run unopposed in 2027.

Kwankwaso also said the alleged campaign had reached the party's Kano gubernatorial candidate, Comrade Aminu Abdussalam, who is currently defending his ticket before the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the courts. He alleged the governor was attempting to manipulate institutions to prevent the publication of Abdussalam's name and bar him from contesting the governorship election entirely.

Despite the allegations, Kwankwaso expressed gratitude to the EFCC for what he described as professionalism in handling two previous invitations extended to him during his years in public service. He listed a lengthy record of public roles spanning more than four decades, including two terms as Kano governor, service as Minister of Defence, Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives during the aborted Third Republic, and membership of the 8th Senate, saying he had maintained a clean record throughout.

He closed with a warning directed at serving public officials, saying public office is transient and that those who live in glass houses should be careful about throwing stones.

See the full statement on X here:

Over 10 APC members died in Zamfara road crash

Legit.ng earlier reported that more than 10 APC members died in a road accident after the party's governorship campaign flag-off in Talata-Mafara, Zamfara State.

The victims were returning to Gummi Local Government Area when the crash happened, leaving several others with injuries.

Zamfara State Commissioner for Information confirmed the tragedy and announced the suspension of a campaign rally in honour of the victims.

Source: Legit.ng