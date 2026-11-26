Senior Advocate Ben Uzuegbu challenged the Federal High Court ruling that removed David Mark as ADC national chairman

Justice Peter Lifu's November 2026 judgment voided Mark's leadership and invalidated Atiku Abubakar's presidential candidacy

Uzuegbu argued that the Supreme Court had already settled the question of courts intervening in party affairs

Onitsha, Anambra State - A Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Ben Uzuegbu, has questioned whether a Federal High Court ruling that ousted David Mark from the leadership of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) is consistent with existing Supreme Court precedent.

Speaking to a Legit.ng correspondent recently in Onitsha, Uzuegbu explained that the Supreme Court had already established that courts should not interfere in the internal affairs of political parties, and expressed concern that Justice Peter Lifu's judgment appeared to go against that settled position.

Ben Uzuegbu (SAN) questions the Federal High Court ruling removing David Mark as ADC national chairman. Photo credit: @ADCNig

Source: Twitter

What the court ruled on ADC leadership

Justice Lifu of the Federal High Court in Abuja delivered his ruling on November 5, 2026, declaring that David Mark was no longer the National Chairman of the ADC. The court found that the Mark-led National Working Committee and Caretaker Committee came into existence through a process that violated both the ADC's own constitution and Section 223 of the Nigerian Constitution, rendering all their decisions null and void.

The judgment followed a suit brought by the party's former Deputy National Chairman (North-East), Nafiu Bala Gombe, whom the court recognised as the person to whom power should have legally transferred. Because the ruling voided every action taken under Mark's leadership, it also swept away the party primaries and candidate nominations carried out by his administration. Among those most affected was former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, whose emergence as the ADC's 2027 presidential candidate was effectively cancelled.

Nafiu Bala Gombe was recognised by the court as ADC leader following his legal challenge to the party's leadership amid David Mark's stewardship. Photo credit: @ADCNig

Source: Twitter

Uzuegbu says courts cannot intervene

Uzuegbu acknowledged the complexity of legal interpretation but maintained that the Supreme Court had already drawn a clear boundary.

"As far as I am concerned, I know that the Supreme Court has taken a decision on internal activities of political parties, and it said that no court should concern itself with internal activities of political parties, how they select their candidates and leadership," he said.

He added:

"I appreciate my Lord, Justice Lifu, for the judgment he delivered, because the law is like an elephant seen by ten men; each of them viewing from a different angle.

"From the angle I am looking at it, I think this issue has been settled by the apex court, and there is no way any other court will descend into deciding who becomes chairman of a political party, since the party has already come forward to say this is our chairman, or this is our presidential candidate."

The senior advocate noted that the matter had already been appealed and was now before the Court of Appeal, with a further step to the Supreme Court anticipated. He said the apex court would ultimately determine whether his reading of the law was correct.

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Source: Legit.ng