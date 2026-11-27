Organisers of The Experience 21 announced a major expansion for the 2026 edition of the annual gospel concert

The free all-night event will run simultaneously at two Lagos locations for the very first time

A lineup of Nigerian and international gospel artists has been confirmed for the December concert

Africa's biggest annual gospel music concert is going bigger than ever. Organisers of The Experience have confirmed that the 21st edition of the event will run across two separate venues in Lagos at the same time, a first in the concert's nearly two-decade history.

Convened by Pastor Paul Adefarasin of House On The Rock, The Experience 21 is scheduled for Friday, December 4, 2026, starting at 6 pm and running through to dawn. This year, Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS) will be joined by Onikan Stadium as a co-host venue, with both sites operating concurrently under the same theme, Jesus, The Rock.

Gospel concert The Experience 21 to hold at TBS and Onikan Stadium. Credit: theexperience

Source: Instagram

The official announcement, shared on November 27, read:

"Wait, TBS has company this year. Yes, you read that right. The Experience 21 is happening across TWO locations: Tafawa Balewa Square and Onikan Stadium."

Why two venues for The Experience?

The dual-venue format appears to be a direct response to the massive crowds the concert routinely attracts. Organisers described the expansion as a way to give more worshippers access to the event without compromising the atmosphere, noting that both venues will carry the same "heart of worship." As has always been the case, entry is free.

The Experience has been a fixture in Lagos's December calendar since it launched in 2006, drawing tens of thousands of attendees from different denominations and backgrounds for a night of live music, prayer and praise.

This year's lineup features a strong mix of Nigerian and international gospel acts, including Tolu Odukoya, Simisola Agbebi, Mercy Chinwo, Moses Bliss, Nathaniel Bassey, Dunsin Oyekan, Israel Houghton, Travis Greene, Sonnie Badu and Joe Mettle, among others.

Organisers have asked attendees to get familiar with both locations ahead of the event. More information on access arrangements for each venue is expected to follow in the coming days.

The Experience adds a second venue for the 2026 edition. Credit: pauladefarasin

Source: Instagram

Read an update about The Experience 21

What fans said about The Experience expansion

The announcement has already generated conversation on Instagram, with some fans excited about the larger footprint and others raising questions about the logistics, particularly regarding which venue will host the main stage.

Here are some reactions below:

@mcmekus:

"I'm convinced the stage will be at the two venues 🔥🔥 well done"

@iam_blacknelly:

"I just want where the stage will be"

@whummiey__:

"But the stage would be at TBS right ???"

@oluwafunmibiadeoye:

"Main source is the koko 🔥🔥🔥🔥"

@miztabestcom:

"But how ?? What is the difference between being in second venue watching from screen and stay at home watching online???"

@_blessing.okolie:

"Na tbs sha the stage go Dey now?"

Lady shares encounter at The Experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that another Nigerian lady who attended The Experience 2025 gospel concert shared what she encountered at the venue of the event.

She vowed not to attend next year’s edition because of what she saw at the event, posting a video of what people did there.

Many agreed with her as her video went viral online, while some claimed it was a normal occurrence at the yearly gospel music concert.

Source: Legit.ng