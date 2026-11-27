Baba Wande revealed what happened when he reached out to King Saheed Osupa to perform at his 62-year on-stage anniversary

The Fuji star's manager initially quoted a fee of millions, but Osupa personally stepped in with a surprising response

What Osupa did on the day of the event left Baba Wande and many fans stunned

Nollywood veteran Alhaji Kareem Adepoju, popularly known as Baba Wande, has shared a touching story about the generosity of Fuji music icon King Saheed Osupa during his 62nd stage anniversary celebration.

The actor opened up during a recent episode of the show African Alist, a snippet of which was shared on Friday, November 27. Baba Wande recalled reaching out to Osupa to perform at the milestone event, only to hit a stumbling block at the first point of contact.

Baba Wande opens up on unexpected support from Saheed Osupa. Credit: babawande/saheedosupa

Source: Instagram

Saheed Osupa's surprising gesture

When Baba Wande spoke with Osupa's manager to work out the details, the manager presented a fee running into millions of naira, an amount the veteran actor said he simply could not afford. Rather than let the matter end there, Baba Wande went directly to Osupa himself.

The musician's response caught him off guard. In his words:

"I spoke to Saheed, he gladly told me l shouldn't worry that he would be coming for free to play for me."

But Osupa's generosity did not stop there. On the day of the event, the Fuji star went a step further and became the very first person to spray the celebrant with cash, gifting him a generous N500,000.

"Saheed Osupa was the very first person that sprayed me money on that day and he sprayed N500k cash on me," Baba Wande said.

Actor Baba Wande reveals Osupa sprayed him N500k at his party. Credit: saheedosupa.

Source: Instagram

Fans react to Baba Wande's story

The heartwarming account drew warm responses from fans and followers on Facebook. Here are some of the reactions:

Bello Abdulkareem:

"Baba wande Worth more than that honestly. U are just baba for all. May God Almighty continue to protect you sir"

Akinrosoye Akintunde:

"He may be your fan but you personally call for him on your day make him very happy"

Janet Samuel:

"God replenish you abundantly. Anybody that respect elder is automatically praying for long life. King Saheed Osupa, Olufimo 1"

Lioness Merci Aanu:

"Amen, what a kindness"

Coke Merchant:

"Olufimo to the world. King of music."

The video of Baba Wande speaking about Saheed Osupa's generosity is below:

Do2dtun reacts to Portable, Saheed Osupa's feud

Legit.ng previously reported that Do2dtun joined the league of celebrities who reacted to Portable-Saheed Osupa's saga.

He shared a series of tweets and marvelled at the boldness of the young singer.

The media personality also stated that he was not comfortable with what Portable had done. Do2dtun also laughed hard at Portable and shared the possible outcome of the case.

Source: Legit.ng