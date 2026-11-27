A 16-year-old girl, Progress Richard, scored 247 in her JAMB exam despite falling ill just days before she sat for it

She applied to two universities before finally securing a spot to study Medicine and Surgery, sharimgher experience

The 16-year-old shared her admission letter on LinkedIn, saying she is set to become the first doctor in her family

A 16-year-old who sat her JAMB examination while battling illness has received an admission letter to study Medicine and Surgery, and her story is now drawing attention online.

Progress Richard shared the news on LinkedIn in November 2026, posting a screenshot of her admission letter from Wesley University, Ondo, Ondo State, alongside a heartfelt message about how difficult the road had been.

Girl, 16, who scored below 250 in JAMB gains admission to study medicine. Photo: LinkedIn/ Progress Richard

Source: UGC

Girl gains admission to study medicine at Wesley University

She revealed that she fell sick just days before her UTME and feared the illness would cost her the score she needed. She managed to pull through and recorded a score of 247, but that result left her feeling uncertain about her prospects.

She wrote:

"I was so unhappy and I thought it will end there."

Her first choice was the University of Ibadan, but after weighing her options, she changed to Bayelsa Medical University before eventually settling on Wesley University, where she was offered a place on a six-year first degree programme in Medicine and Surgery in the Faculty of Medical and Health Sciences. Her admission was approved on 22 November 2026.

Girl celebrates medicine admission despite UTME score

What made the moment particularly significant was not just the admission itself. Progress said she would be the first doctor in her family, a fact she described with visible pride.

She acknowledged that the journey ahead would not always be easy, that there would be hard days and moments when she might want to quit, but she said the memory of this achievement would be her anchor.

She wrote:

"I'll look at this picture and I know I'll have strength to move on."

She also mentioned looking forward to her matriculation ceremony, signing off her post with a reminder that she is only 16 years old.

Reactions to her post reflected a mix of admiration and surprise, particularly over the score she recorded.

Sooliu Oladeji:

"Wow. Wow. Medicine with 247... Omo Na people wey choose OAU or UI dey stress themselves o"

Udealor Chukwuchetam Naomi:

"Congratulations dear. You will scale through"

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan, while another graduate staged a one-man protest over unemployment.

LASU best graduating student shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng