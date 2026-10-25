Tobiloba Bilesanmi emerged best graduating student in both her department and the Faculty of Social Sciences at the University of Ilorin

The Economics graduate secured multiple scholarships across her four years, including the Jim Ovia Scholarship on two occasions

Beyond academics, Bilesanmi held leadership roles in at least five student organisations while competing in national and continental competitions

A University of Ilorin Economics graduate has taken to LinkedIn to share an extraordinary academic record, revealing she finished the 2025/26 session as the best graduating student in both her department and the entire Faculty of Social Sciences.

Tobiloba Bilesanmi announced her achievement in an October 2026 post, publishing a comprehensive list of accomplishments accumulated across four years of study. She graduated with a CGPA of 4.79 out of 5.00 and received the university scholar award in every year of her programme.

UNILORIN graduate who won 5 scholarships emerges best in faculty and shares CGPA. Photo: LinkedIn/ Tobiloba Bilesanmi

Source: UGC

UNILORIN first-class graduate won 5 scholarships

Her record extended well beyond examination results. Bilesanmi held leadership positions in at least five student bodies simultaneously, among them Deputy Director for Research and Writing at the Economics Students Research Association and Vice President of the Faculty Fellowship for the Faculty of Social Sciences. She also served as Academic Excellence Chair at the Mind Thrive Club and Business Analyst at the university's Investment Society.

On the competition circuit, she was a national finalist at the CFA Institute equity research challenge and won the Africa's Future Economic Leaders AfCFTA research and advocacy inter-university challenge. She also placed third nationally in the ICAN ATS 2 examinations held in September 2024, a result that positioned her among the top accounting technician students in the country.

Scholarship support from several bodies accompanied her throughout the programme. She received the Jim Ovia Scholarship twice, the BBB Foundation scholarship, and the ICAN empowerment initiative scholarship by MOORE Bishop and Rooks on two occasions, as well as a tuition waiver from Springboard Associates covering ATS levels 1 through 3.

By the time of her graduation, she had also completed job simulation programmes with institutions including KPMG, EY, Bank of America, Mastercard, and Fidelity International, and had progressed to Associate Accounting Technician status, requiring just one additional paper for full chartered accountant qualification.

Bilesanmi closed her LinkedIn post expressing excitement about what lies ahead:

"I am excited for new opportunities and doors that this would open for meeee."

Netizens celebrate UNILORIN first-class graduate

The post drew warm responses from her network.

Fellow University of Ilorin alumna Kudirat Malik-Abdulmajeed, who herself won the same best graduating student award from the same department in the 2001/2002 session, wrote:

"Congratulations Tobiloba 🎊, this is impressive! As the best graduating student from the same department and same university for 2001/2002 session, I am super proud to be associated with you and your achievements ❤️. You have done so well for yourself and I look forward to seeing you make more exploits in the future."

Agbetti Opeyemi noted:

"A 4.79 CGPA is an incredible achievement. What stands out to me, though, is how you used your 4years beyond the classroom... through research, leadership, volunteering, scholarships and professional development. You've built more than an academic record, you've given yourself a foundation to take into the next chapter."

Rahmah Sanni added:

"Wow Wow Wow. I honestly do not know what to say..... 🤔🥹 You're clearly an academic excellence chair in practice and not just in title 👏🔥 Congratulations, Tobiloba!"

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan, while another graduate staged a one-man protest over unemployment.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng