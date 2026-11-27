Canada announced the Francophone Minority Communities Student Pilot, opening a special study visa route for citizens of select countries

Applicants must meet specific French language and financial requirements to qualify for the pilot programme

West African nations make up the largest group of eligible countries on Canada's list

Canada has opened a special student visa pathway for French-speaking citizens across Africa and beyond, and West African nations dominate the list of eligible countries.

The Canadian government published the eligibility criteria for the Francophone Minority Communities Student Pilot (FMCSP), a dedicated study permit route designed for citizens of member countries in the Organisation internationale de la Francophonie. Among the full list, 11 West African countries made the cut.

Canada gives some West African countries and their citizens opportunity for a special study visa. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

West African countries on Canada's list

Citizens from the following West African nations are eligible to apply under the pilot:

1. Bénin

2. Burkina Faso

3. Cabo Verde

4. Côte d'Ivoire

5. Guinea

6. Guinea-Bissau

7. Mali

8. Mauritania

9. Niger

10. Senegal

11. Togo

What applicants need to qualify

Meeting the country eligibility requirement is only the first step. Prospective students must also hold a letter of acceptance from a participating designated learning institution (DLI) in Canada, and that letter must specifically state that the applicant is applying under the FMCSP. The chosen study programme must also satisfy the conditions of the pilot.

Financial readiness is another key requirement. Applicants must demonstrate they have sufficient funds to cover tuition fees, as well as living and travel costs for themselves and any family members accompanying them to Canada.

Language ability is a critical part of the process. Candidates must prove their French skills in speaking, listening, reading and writing are at level 5 or above on the Niveaux de compétence linguistique canadiens (NCLC) scale. Depending on the country of application, a medical examination and a police certificate may also be required.

Applicants must be living outside Canada at the time of submission. Canada's immigration authority noted that additional documents may be requested during processing, which could extend the time it takes to finalise an application.

Those who do not meet the FMCSP requirements are not without options. Canada noted that applicants may still pursue a standard study permit through the regular application process.

Read the full eligibility criteria on the official Canada immigration website.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that Canada named five communities in Ontario where foreigners can apply for permanent residence.

Canada: Courses to take without study permit

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Canada announced six types of courses foreigners can study in the country without a study permit, including short-term and distance learning programmes.

But a short course may not be the end of the story: those planning to continue their studies afterwards need to apply for a permit before travelling, or they may have to leave Canada to apply again.

Source: Legit.ng