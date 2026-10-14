Canada's government website has outlined specific criminal and military conduct that can disqualify permanent residents from obtaining citizenship

One of the conditions involves convictions for serious offences such as terrorism, high treason, treason, or spying committed while holding permanent residence status

The second condition targets permanent residents who served in armed forces or organised armed groups engaged in armed conflict against Canada

Canada has outlined two specific situations that can permanently block a foreigner with permanent residence status from ever becoming a Canadian citizen.

The conditions, published on Canada's official government website, focus on conduct that the country considers incompatible with citizenship — and both carry serious weight.

Citizenship: Canada names 2 serious offences that can stop foreigners with permanent residence. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/JEAN-CHRISTOPHE VERHAEGEN/NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

1. Criminal convictions

The first situation involves criminal history. According to the government's published guidelines, a permanent resident who was convicted of terrorism, high treason, treason, or spying offences during their time as a permanent resident may be barred from acquiring citizenship.

These are among the most serious offences recognised under Canadian law, and a conviction in any of these categories is treated as grounds for disqualification from the citizenship process.

2. Military service against Canada

The second situation concerns military involvement. Canada's guidelines state that a permanent resident who served as a member of the armed forces of a foreign country or territory, or as part of an organised armed group, that was engaged in armed conflict with Canada during the period of their permanent residence may also be denied citizenship.

This condition applies regardless of whether the individual held a formal military rank, extending also to participation in organised armed groups, which broadens the scope of who could be affected.

Both conditions apply specifically to conduct that occurred while the individual already held permanent resident status in Canada.

The guidelines do not elaborate on the full adjudication process, but the inclusion of these provisions on the official citizenship portal signals that Canada treats national security as a firm boundary in its naturalisation framework.

Canada sets deadline for PR applications

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Canada had announced the closure of its special permanent residence pathways for Hong Kong nationals, with the programme set to stop accepting new applications on August 31, 2026.

The Canadian government said applications already submitted would continue to be processed, while eligible applicants awaiting decisions could still access open work permits under a separate public policy.

Source: Legit.ng