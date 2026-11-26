Nafiu Bala, former ADC deputy national chairman, announced he will launch his presidential campaign next week

Bala said he is considering former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar for a key role in his campaign council under certain conditions

His campaign announcement follows a federal court ruling that nullified the ADC caretaker committee and its decisions, including Atiku's candidacy

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - Nafiu Bala, a former deputy national chairman of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) for the north-east, has announced plans to kick off his presidential campaign next week, expressing confidence that his bid will face no opposition from Nigerians.

Bala said he was open to bringing former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar into his campaign structure as director-general of his presidential campaign council, but only if Atiku formally returns to the ADC.

Nafiu Bala, former ADC deputy national chairman for the North-East, announces plans to commence his 2027 presidential campaign next week. Photo credit:Nafia Bala

Source: Facebook

As reported by TheCable, Bala made the declaration in a recent interview.

"We are starting our presidential campaign next week. Nobody will attack us because Nigerians love us," Bala said.

Court nullifies ADC caretaker committee

Bala's announcement comes in the wake of a significant court victory for his faction. On November 5, 2026, Federal High Court Judge Peter Lifu nullified the caretaker committee led by former Senate President David Mark and invalidated all decisions taken under it.

Among those voided decisions was the process through which Atiku was selected as the ADC's presidential candidate for the 2027 elections.

The court also found that a resignation letter purportedly bearing Bala's signature did not amount to credible evidence that he had given up his position as the party's deputy national chairman.

A dispute that has run for over a year

The legal battle traces back to September 2025, when Bala filed a suit at the Federal High Court in Abuja, seeking to prevent Mark and members of the party's interim leadership from presenting themselves as ADC's national officers.

His suit specifically challenged the circumstances surrounding Mark's emergence as national chairman and the appointment of Rauf Aregbesola as national secretary, following the resignation of Ralph Nwosu.

The Mark-led faction did not wait for the courts before taking action. In April 2026, that group expelled Bala and a number of other members, citing alleged anti-party conduct.

With the court having ruled in his favour, Bala is now moving ahead with his campaign plans, framing his presidential ambition as one backed by popular support across the country.

Bala is open to naming Atiku Abubakar campaign director-general if the former vice-president formally rejoins the ADC. Photo credit: @ADCNig/Nafiu Bala

Source: Twitter

ADC reacts as court judgment nullifies Atiku's 2027 presidential candidacy

The ADC described the Federal High Court judgment as legally indefensible and linked its timing to the party's Sokoto presidential rally.

The party cited a conflicting ruling by another Federal High Court judge issued on July 2, 2026, which affirmed the David Mark-led leadership.

ADC warned the APC against using the courts to eliminate political competition ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Source: Legit.ng