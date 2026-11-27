A federal agency chief publicly called on Peter Obi to shelve his presidential ambition ahead of the 2027 elections

Prof. Ike-Muonso defended the petrol subsidy removal and pushed for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to get a second term to finish his reforms

The RMRDC director-general argued the South should complete an eight-year tenure before power returns to the North

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - Professor Nnanyelugo Ike-Muonso, Director-General of the Raw Materials Research and Development Council (RMRDC), has called on the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate Peter Obi to abandon his 2027 presidential ambition and throw his weight behind President Bola Tinubu's re-election bid.

As reported by The Punch, Ike-Muonso made the appeal on Friday, November 27, during an interview with journalists in Abuja, where he also mounted a defence of Tinubu's removal of the petrol subsidy and argued that another four years in office would allow the President to build on his economic policies.

RMRDC Director-General Nnanyelugo Ike-Muonso calls on Peter Obi to abandon his 2027 presidential bid and support President Tinubu. Photo credit: Kole Shittu

Source: Facebook

Ike-Muonso gives Peter Obi advice

The RMRDC helmsman stated that national unity and political stability should take precedence over personal ambition.

"I urge the NDC presidential candidate, Peter Obi, who is my brother, to shelve his presidential ambition and support Tinubu's re-election. The South should be allowed to complete its eight-year tenure before power returns to the North," he said.

He acknowledged Obi's track record on public accountability and economic management but said effective political leadership also meant knowing when to contest and when to step aside.

Ike-Muonso added, according to The Nation:

"More than anything else, Obi should consider the larger interests of national unity, political stability and continuity rather than pursue an immediate presidential ambition."

RMRDC Director-General Nnanyelugo Ike-Muonso backs Tinubu's economic reforms and highlights their impact on government revenue. Photo credit: @NigeriaStories

Source: Twitter

Ike-Muonso defends Tinubu's economic reforms

On the petrol subsidy removal, Ike-Muonso argued that previous administrations had repeatedly refused to act on the policy despite its economic costs, corruption risks and drain on public finances. He said the resulting increase in government revenue had improved the capacity of federal, state and local governments to meet their financial obligations, including workers' salaries.

"As a Tinubu supporter, the only reason I support Tinubu is that he is pan-Nigerian. Secondly, the President has shown that he has the courage," he said.

He conceded that the policy had raised transport costs and created hardship, but said the benefits needed to be communicated better to the public.

Furthermore, Ike-Muonso welcomed the Rainbow Coalition, associated with FCT Minister Nyesom Wike, and other political groups rallying behind Tinubu, while confirming his own loyalty to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

"Any other person, any other group of people who feel convinced, just like myself, that there need to be structures to enable this man to continue what he's doing, is welcome," he said, before adding: "The President has also said it. It's top to bottom. So I support all APC candidates across the board from top to bottom."

Beyond the 2027 conversation, Ike-Muonso said Tinubu had an opportunity to leave an economic legacy by pushing Nigeria away from exporting raw materials and importing finished goods, citing partnerships with polytechnics and Chinese research institutions as steps in that direction.

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ChatGPT predicts winner of 2027 election

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that ChatGPT predicted that the APC would likely win Nigeria's 2027 presidential election, using the Four Horsemen framework.

It cited the opposition coalition but said the APC had the edge due to possible low voter turnout and the Tinubu administration's efforts to stabilise the economy.

Source: Legit.ng