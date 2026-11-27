Victor Ohamuo graduated from the University of Ibadan with a First Class in Mathematics, finishing 4th out of 59 students

He achieved a perfect 4.0 GPA in four of his eight semesters and won the Dean's Roll of Honour three times, amongst others

He also shared that his undergraduate research on neural networks was peer-reviewed and published in a university journal

A University of Ibadan mathematics graduate stunned his LinkedIn connections after laying out what four years of academic discipline actually looked like, course by course and grade by grade.

Victor Ohamuo, who was conferred with a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics (First Class Honours) on 11 November 2026, shared a detailed breakdown of his undergraduate journey, and the figures quickly drew attention online.

UI mathematics graduate who got 41 As in 48 courses bags first class, posts CGPA. Photo: Victor Ohamuo

Source: UGC

Maths student's academic record at University of Ibadan

Ohamuo finished 4th out of 59 students in his department with a Cumulative Grade Point Average of 3.81 out of 4.00. Across 48 courses, he recorded 41 As, 5 Bs and 2 Cs, and maintained a perfect 4.0 GPA in four of his eight semesters.

He received the Faculty of Science Dean's Roll of Honour award three times and also won the Departmental Award for Academic Excellence on three separate occasions.

Beyond the classroom, he served as Academic Coordinator for the Faculty of Science Students' Association during the 2024/2025 academic session, was selected by his department to lead the university's Peer Assisted Study Scheme, and was a member of the Department of Mathematics Academic Team.

University of Ibadan first-class graduate shares achievements

Ohamuo's undergraduate project examined the universal approximation properties of the Gaussian Error Linear Unit, known as GELU, in neural networks. The work was peer-reviewed and published in the UI Journal of Science and Logics in ICT Research (Vol. 16, No. 1, 2026). He credited his supervisor, Dr Ini Adinya, for guiding him through the research process.

In his LinkedIn post, Ohamuo wrote that mathematics gave him the ability to think critically, a skill he intends to carry into graduate school and apply to real-world problems.

He also expressed openness to mentorship and scholarship opportunities in areas including Quantization, Parallel Computing, Matrix Theory, Machine Learning Systems, Optimisation, and Graph Theory.

He dedicated his achievement to Jehovah and to his parents, whose support he described as central to making the journey possible.

Reactions trail UI first-class graduate's post

Praise Oginni said:

"Congratulations 🎉, this is awesome. Well-done!!!"

ISARINADE Ayodeji Felix said:

"A big congratulations"

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan, while another graduate staged a one-man protest over unemployment.

LASU best graduating student shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng