MultiChoice has announced the next phase of its free DStv upgrade promotion, with two subscriber groups set to benefit from October 26, 2026.

DStv Starter customers will move temporarily to Select, while Movies & Series subscribers will gain access to Premium at no extra cost.

Subscribers must meet specific payment and account conditions to qualify, with the upgrades applied automatically.

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MultiChoice has announced the dates for the next round of free seven-day DStv upgrades in South Africa, with two subscriber groups set to gain temporary access to higher-tier packages from October 26, 2026.

On that date, customers on the Starter package will be automatically upgraded to Select, while Movies & Series subscribers will receive access to DStv Premium for seven consecutive days at no extra cost.

DStv subscribers on two packages are set to enjoy free access to higher-tier channels Photo: AFP

Source: Getty Images

The promotion is already underway. DStv Select customers were the first to benefit, receiving access to DStv Sport from September 29. DStv Sport subscribers followed on October 12, gaining access to Premium until October 19, 2026.

How DStv subscribers can qualify

MultiChoice said the upgrades would be applied automatically to eligible customers, meaning subscribers do not need to register or activate the offer. However, they must meet specific conditions to qualify.

Customers must have an active DStv or DStv Stream month-to-month subscription, have maintained the subscription for at least one full month, and pay their monthly bills in full and on time.

The broadcaster noted that eligibility is determined by the subscription due date rather than the date payment is made. Eligible customers should see the additional channels appear within 24 to 48 hours of their due date.

Both decoder users and DStv Stream customers are covered by the promotion.

However, customers on quarterly or annual plans are excluded. Business accounts and subscribers on price-lock or subscription price-lock contracts are also ineligible.

DStv restructures its packages

The free upgrade promotion follows changes MultiChoice made to its subscription packages on September 17, 2026. The restructuring introduced new options for sports fans and entertainment viewers.

DStv Sport replaced the former Compact package, with existing Compact subscribers automatically moved to the new offering. The package combines sports coverage, including football, cricket and rugby, with a selection of entertainment channels.

MultiChoice also introduced Movies & Series for customers who prefer entertainment content without a strong focus on sports.

DStv Family was replaced by Select at the same monthly price. The updated package offers more than 100 channels, including 10 new additions for former Family subscribers.

MultiChoice continues its free upgrade campaign Photo: Nurphoto

Source: Getty Images

The Access package was replaced by Starter, while the entry-level EasyView package remained unchanged. DStv Premium continues to be the broadcaster's top-tier offering.

MultiChoice chief executive Willington Ngwepe said the company would continue looking for ways to deliver more value to subscribers, with the seven-day upgrade programme forming part of that commitment.

DStv officially launches 5 new packages

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that DStv has overhauled its entire package structure, pricing and branding in South Africa, with the changes set to take effect on September 17, 2026.

MultiChoice was acquired at the end of 2025 in a deal valued at more than N4.26 trillion.

The revised offering introduces five packages: Starter, Select, Sports, Movies & Series and Premium.

Source: Legit.ng