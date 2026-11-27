The Kuwait Embassy announced a strict rule barring visa applicants from bringing cell phones onto embassy grounds

The ban also covers other electronic devices, not just mobile phones

The embassy cited the safety and security of applicants and staff as the reason for the policy

The Kuwait Embassy has announced that visa applicants are not allowed to bring mobile phones or any other electronic devices onto embassy grounds.

The embassy said the restriction is in place to protect the safety and security of both applicants and embassy staff.

Kuwait Embassy bans mobile phones and electronic devices for visa applicants to strengthen security and safety measures. Photo credit: NurPhoto/Getty

Source: UGC

The policy applies to all individuals visiting the premises for visa-related purposes.

Why Kuwait Embassy banned electronic devices

Beyond mobile phones, the ban covers all categories of electronic devices.

Applicants are expected to leave such items behind before entering the embassy building, meaning anyone who arrives with a phone or similar gadget will not be permitted to bring it inside.

The move is consistent with security practices adopted by diplomatic missions in several countries, where controlling what enters a controlled facility is considered a standard protective measure.

What visa applicants should know

Anyone planning to visit the Kuwait Embassy for visa processing should make arrangements in advance to store their phones and electronic devices outside the premises.

Arriving without these items or having a plan to secure them before entering will help avoid delays during the visit.

The embassy did not indicate any exceptions to the rule, suggesting the restriction applies to all categories of applicants regardless of the nature of their visit.

Kuwait lists 2 main visa types available for foreign nationals

Legit.ng earlier reported that Kuwait has outlined the main visa categories available to foreign nationals seeking entry into the country, advising travellers to choose the option that best fits the purpose of their visit.

Source: Legit.ng