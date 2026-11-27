Former Lagos governor Babatunde Fashola admitted the APC did not see Peter Obi's Lagos win coming ahead of the 2023 presidential election

Fashola pointed to the party's pre-election surveys as the reason Lagos was not treated as a battleground state

The former governor also weighed in on voter intimidation and hate speech that surrounded the 2023 elections in Lagos

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Former Lagos State Governor Babatunde Fashola has admitted that the All Progressives Congress was caught off guard when the Labour Party candidate Peter Obi defeated APC's Bola Tinubu in Lagos during the 2023 presidential election.

Fashola has vowed the ruling party will not let it happen again in the 2027 election.

He explained that internal survey data had not flagged Lagos as a state the APC needed to defend aggressively in that election.

As reported by Vanguardm the former minister of works made the admission during an exclusive interview with ARISE News.

"We do very scientific surveys, and Lagos didn't look like a battleground in that sense. So that's why I say I was blindsided, on reflection," he said.

Obi's narrow victory in Tinubu's home state was one of the most surprising results of that election cycle, drawing widespread attention across the country. Fashola pushed back on suggestions that the APC had simply taken Lagos for granted, arguing instead that the party's projections had given no early warning of the threat.

"Lagos didn't look like a battleground at the time, not from the numbers," he said.

APC's recovery after the 2023 setback

Despite the defeat, Fashola insisted the party regained its footing in Lagos quickly after the presidential vote, pointing to later electoral outcomes as proof of the APC's continued dominance in the state.

"In spite of that setback at the presidential election, we turned it around very quickly," he said, adding that the result should not be read as a sign of any lasting decline in the party's influence.

He also urged the party to look forward, saying the APC should concentrate on its record and policy agenda rather than dwelling on past losses.

Fashola further used the interview to address broader concerns about the conduct of the 2023 elections in Lagos, particularly questions around voter intimidation, ethnic rhetoric and violence. He drew a sharp line between vigorous campaigning and harmful behaviour.

"You are entitled to very vigorously and vociferously campaign for your party, as I am doing now, and showing what our record is, without damaging anybody's name, anybody's reputation, and without hate speech," he said.

Democracy as a 'non-contact sport'

The former governor described democracy as a "non-contact sport", arguing that political parties should compete through ideas and performance rather than through threats or attacks on opponents.

His comments come as the APC begins preparing its structures ahead of the 2027 general elections, with the party keen to consolidate its hold on Lagos and avoid a repeat of the 2023 surprise.

Fashola narrates how ex-president offered to return Marina House

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Fashola disclosed that a former president offered to return Marina House to Lagos State under a political condition/

A serving APC senator, then a governor, reportedly delivered the ultimatum to Fashola on the president's behalf.

Fashola's refusal to defect drew strong reactions from Nigerians online, with some linking the account to his political future

Source: Legit.ng