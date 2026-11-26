Marcel Ngogbehei, DG of the Tinubu Must Stay Movement, issued a statement mourning veteran Nollywood actor Pete Edochie

Ngogbehei recalled watching Edochie portray Okonkwo in the TV adaptation of Things Fall Apart as a child

The TMS DG called on the federal government to invest more in the creative arts and preserve Nigeria's cultural heritage

The director-general of the Tinubu Must Stay Movement (TMS), Marcel Ngogbehei, has mourned the death of veteran Nollywood actor Chief Pete Edochie, saying Nigeria has lost "an iroko."

In a statement issued on Thursday, November 26, Ngogbehei said Edochie's death at the age of 79 was a significant loss not only to Nigeria but to the global entertainment industry.

Marcel Ngogbehei, Director-General of the Tinubu Must Stay Movement, pays tribute to late actor Pete Edochie. Photo credit: @officialABAT, @realkenokonkwo

Source: Twitter

Ngogbehei traced his personal connection to the late actor back to childhood, recalling how Edochie's portrayal of Okonkwo in the television adaptation of Chinua Achebe's *Things Fall Apart* shaped his understanding of African culture and storytelling.

"I grew up watching Pete Edochie as Okonkwo. Today, Nigeria has lost an iroko," he said.

Pete Edochie's legacy in Nigerian storytelling

The TMS director-general credited Edochie with helping Nigerian storytelling gain international recognition long before Nollywood became a global industry. He said the actor proved that African stories, languages, traditions and values could command international attention without imitating foreign cultures.

"Whether he played a king, an elder, a father or a troubled man, he brought authenticity and dignity to his performances. He did not merely act. He preserved memories, communicated values and helped define an era of Nigerian cultural expression," Ngogbehei said.

He added that the themes running through Things Fall Apart, including strength, wisdom, pride and how societies respond to change, remain relevant to Nigerians today.

Ngogbehei also acknowledged Edochie's influence on generations of actors, filmmakers and young Nigerians pursuing careers in the creative industry.

Ngogbehei calls for investment in the arts

The TMS director-general used the occasion to urge the Federal Government and Nigerians to invest more in the creative arts, preserve the country's cultural heritage and support emerging storytellers.

"A nation's greatness is not measured only by its roads, buildings or economic indicators. It is also measured by the stories it preserves, the values it passes to its children and the people who give meaning to its identity," he said.

Ngogbehei extended condolences to Edochie's wife, Barrister Josephine Edochie, his children, grandchildren, the people of Nteje in Anambra State and the broader Nollywood community.

He described the actor's passing as the end of an era, but said Edochie's work would continue to inspire future generations.

"An iroko has fallen. But the shade it provided, the roots it planted and the lives it touched will remain with us for generations. Pete Edochie may have taken his final bow, but every time a young Nigerian watches Things Fall Apart, hears one of his unforgettable proverbs or discovers the beauty of African storytelling through his work, a part of him will live again," he added.

Tinubu Reacts to Pete Edochie's Death

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Tinubu described the late Edochie as one of Nigeria's greatest thespians, saying he was "graceful and larger than life, both on the screen and in person."

The Nigerian leader released a formal condolence statement from the State House on November 25, 2026.

He said Edochie was among the founding figures of Nollywood and one of the most recognisable actors on the African continent.

Source: Legit.ng