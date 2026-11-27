The OK Movement announced it was pulling all campaign and mobilisation support from Peter Obi and the NDC

The group's National Director-General said it had begun talks with other parties and presidential aspirants

The NDC fired back, calling those behind the announcement impostors who did not speak for the real movement

The OK Movement, named after the initials of presidential candidate Peter Obi and his running mate Rabiu Kwankwaso, has pulled its campaign and mobilisation support from the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) ahead of the 2027 general elections.

John Ughulu, the movement's National Director-General, announced the decision in a statement on Friday, saying the group had been informed that Obi and the NDC had chosen to cut ties with it. He directed the movement's structures at ward, local government, and state levels to immediately halt all involvement in NDC activities.

OK Movement opens door to new alliances

Ughulu said the group had entered discussions with other political parties and presidential aspirants whose leadership priorities aligned with the movement's principles. He described the OK Movement as an independent political organisation with a nationwide grassroots presence, claiming its mobilisation capacity could shape the result of the 2027 elections. He added that the movement would name its preferred party and candidate on Monday.

The NDC rejected the announcement outright. National Publicity Secretary Osa Director said the people behind the statement were impostors with no connection to the genuine OK Movement.

"There are several rogue elements masquerading as members of the OK Movement. The real OK Movement leadership and members are still supporting Peter Obi and the NDC," Director said. "Obi and the NDC will win the presidential election."

Obi's camp does not recognise the group

Obi's spokesman, Idris Zekeri, went further, saying the former Anambra State governor and his campaign organisation did not recognise Ughulu's group as one of the support structures backing Obi's presidential bid. Zekeri named the Obidient Movement, led by Dr Moses Paul, and the Kwankwasiyya Movement, coordinated by Dr Habeeb Muhammed, as the two groups officially recognised by the Obi camp.

The falling-out follows an earlier dispute between the OK Movement and leaders within the NDC Presidential Campaign Council and the Obidient Movement. On 3 November, the movement's United Kingdom Coordinator, Adebayo Brown, accused both groups of stoking divisions among organisations backing Obi's 2027 ambition, urging their leaders to end what he called unnecessary political disputes and concentrate on grassroots work ahead of the elections.

Source: Legit.ng