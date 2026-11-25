Kabir Balarabe, who held the title of Sardaunan Dan Isa, passed away after serving Zamfara State in two senior administrative roles

Defence Minister Bello Matawalle described the death as a painful loss to Balarabe's family and the people of Zamfara State

Matawalle, who condoled with the deceased's wives and children, prayed for the family's strength to bear the tragedy

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues.

Gusau, Zamfara State - Kabir Balarabe, a former Head of Service and Secretary to the Zamfara State Government, has died. Balarabe, who bore the traditional title of Sardaunan Dan Isa, occupied two of the state's most senior administrative positions during his career in public service.

Legit.ng reports that the Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, announced his condolences on Tuesday, November 24, through a post on his official X (formerly Twitter) account. Matawalle described the death as a painful loss felt not only by Balarabe's immediate family but also by the government and the broader population of Zamfara State.

Former Zamfara State Head of Service and Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Kabir Balarabe, passes away. Photo credit: @NigeriaStories

Source: Twitter

Matawalle's tribute to Kabir Balarabe

In his message, Matawalle extended sympathy to Balarabe's wives, children, extended family members, associates, and the entire people of Zamfara State.

The minister said:

“His passing is undoubtedly a painful loss, not only to his immediate family but also to the government, people, and institutions he served.”

The minister said Balarabe's record of service and his contributions to the growth of Zamfara State would continue to serve as a lasting source of inspiration to those who come after him.

Matawalle also offered prayers, asking God to forgive the deceased's shortcomings, accept his good deeds and grant him paradise. He called on God to give the bereaved family and all those touched by the loss the strength, patience, and fortitude needed to endure the tragedy.

Balarabe's career in Zamfara

Balarabe served the state government in two key capacities: as Head of Service and as Secretary to the Zamfara State Government.

Beyond his professional roles, he was recognised within his community through the traditional title of Sardaunan Dan Isa, a distinction that reflected his standing in public life.

Read Bello Matawalle's full statement on Kabir Balarabe's demise via the X post below:

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Zamfara governor appoints new Emir of Zurmi

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Governor Lawal approved the appointment of Alhaji Aminu Atiku as the new Emir and Sarkin Zamfaran Zurmi of the Zurmi Emirate Council.

The Zamfara government said the approval followed due consultation and the recommendation of the Kingmakers of the Zurmi Emirate Council, in accordance with the established traditions, customs and relevant laws of the state.

The new monarch ascended the throne as the 21st Sarkin Zamfaran Zurmi, succeeding His Royal Highness, Alhaji Bello Suleiman, who passed away on August 31, 2026.

Source: Legit.ng