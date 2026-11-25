The H-2A visa programme offers foreign workers a legal pathway to take up agricultural roles in the US for a limited period

The programme is designed to support farms during busy periods when extra help is needed for temporary or seasonal work

Two conditions must be met before the US employer receives approval, after which the worker can travel and start work

The US Department of Labor's H-2A temporary agricultural programme exists specifically for the farming sector, allowing agricultural employers who face a shortage of domestic workers to bring nonimmigrant foreign workers into the country for temporary or seasonal labour.

However, before any H-2A worker can be hired, the Department of Labor must be satisfied on two distinct points.

US list conditions to fill shortage-hit sector. Photo credit: Al Jazeera.

Source: UGC

2 conditions the Department of Labor must confirm

The first condition is that there are not sufficient able, willing, and qualified US workers available to perform the agricultural labour or services of a temporary or seasonal nature for which an employer is seeking foreign workers.

In other words, American workers must genuinely be unavailable or unwilling to fill those roles before the door opens for foreign nationals.

The second condition is that employing H-2A workers will not adversely affect the wages and working conditions of US workers who are similarly employed.

This means foreign labour cannot be used as a tool to undercut American farmworkers already in the sector.

How the programme protects workers on both sides

Both requirements serve a dual purpose: they prioritise American workers first, while also ensuring that foreign workers brought in under the H-2A programme receive fair treatment once they arrive.

The statute and departmental regulations back this up with specific worker protections and employer obligations covering wages and working conditions.

Within the Department of Labor, two separate bodies share responsibility for making the programme work. The [Employment and Training Administration's Office of Foreign Labor Certification (OFLC) administers the H-2A programme, handling the review of applications and the issuing of temporary labour certifications.

The Department's Wage and Hour Division, on the other hand, is responsible for investigating and enforcing all obligations that apply to H-2A workers and workers in corresponding employment, including the requirement that eligible US workers are offered jobs first.

US speaks about employment based green cards

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that United States government published the categories of workers eligible to apply for an employment-based Green Card under three preference tiers.

Professionals with extraordinary ability, advanced degrees, and skilled trades all appear on the USCIS list of qualifying occupations.

Source: Legit.ng