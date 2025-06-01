A civil society group has urged the federal government to suspend monthly allocations to Benue and Zamfara due to the absence of functional state legislatures

Abuja, FCT - A Nigerian civil society group, the Coalition for Democratic Governance in Africa (CDGA), has called on the federal government to suspend statutory monthly allocations to Benue and Zamfara states, citing the absence of properly constituted and functional state legislatures in both states.

In a statement signed by its convener, Dr. Paul Barka, the group said it is unconstitutional and dangerous for governors to govern without the checks and balances provided by state assemblies, warning that such a trend undermines Nigeria’s democracy.

Benue, Zamfara assemblies: Democracy under threat

CDGA said the ongoing governance in Zamfara and Benue states without active legislatures constitutes “executive impunity” and poses a serious threat to democratic norms.

“It is unacceptable for governors to make major decisions, including budget approvals and political appointments, without oversight by duly elected lawmakers,” Barka said.

“This sets a dangerous precedent and violates the Constitution.”

Group makes reference to federal action in Osun

The group praised the recent decision by the federal government to withhold local government funds in Osun state over alleged breaches of democratic processes, urging similar actions in Zamfara and Benue.

“We commend the federal government’s action in Osun as a clear message that violations of the Constitution will not be tolerated,” the statement read.

“However, this same energy must be directed toward Zamfara and Benue, where governors are effectively ruling without functioning Houses of Assembly.”

Benue, Zamfara: Group bemoans "legislative paralysis"

In Zamfara, ten lawmakers were reportedly suspended after criticising the government’s handling of insecurity and governance. In Benue, the executive has been accused of sidelining the legislature, reducing it to a ceremonial body.

“This is not just a procedural concern, it is a governance crisis,” CDGA said.

“When governors act unilaterally and still receive public funds, it rewards authoritarian behaviour under a democratic guise.”

CDGA calls for sanctions, institutional oversight

CDGA urged the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Office of the Accountant General to withhold allocations to states that flout constitutional principles, adding that Nigeria’s Constitution does not support governance by “sole administrators” or “military-style rulers.”

“The role of the legislature is not optional. Without it, governors become dictators cloaked in democracy,” Barka said. “That is not what Nigerians voted for.”

The group clarified that the suspension of funds should be a temporary measure to force compliance with constitutional governance, not a permanent sanction meant to harm citizens.

“The goal is to protect citizens, not punish them,” Barka explained.

“Unchecked executive power leads to inflated budgets, contract fraud, and widespread mismanagement.”

National Assembly, NBA asked to intervene

CDGA called on the National Assembly, Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), and international democracy observers to monitor the situation in Benue and Zamfara closely and take necessary actions.

“Nigeria cannot continue to preach democracy while practising autocracy at the state level,” the statement said.

“We must not allow Benue and Zamfara to descend into full-blown dictatorship.”

The group urged the media and civil society organisations to amplify demands for democratic restoration in both states.

“Democracy is not just an election-day event; it must reflect in day-to-day governance,” Barka said.

“If any part of our federal system breaks down, it endangers the whole nation. We must act now.”

Benue, Zamfara get ultimatum to address crisis

In a related development, Legit.ng previously reported that a civil society group, Concerned Citizens Network for Democracy (CCND), on Saturday, May 7, issued an ultimatum to the state governments of Benue and Zamfara to recall all suspended lawmakers or face legal action aimed at freezing monthly federal allocations to the two states.

In a statement signed by its Secretary-General, Moses Adamu, and released in Abuja, the group accused both state Houses of Assembly of operating illegally following the suspension of nearly half their members, thereby failing to meet the constitutionally required quorum for legislative business.

“This is a clear case of abuse of democratic institutions. State governors, in collaboration with speakers, are running their states without minimum legislative legitimacy. It is a violation of democracy,” Adamu said.

