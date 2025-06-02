The Nigerian Air Force neutralised over 20 terrorists and destroyed 21 motorcycles in a precision airstrike in Zamfara State

The operation, conducted under Operation FANSAN YAMMA, prevented a planned large-scale attack on vulnerable communities

However, the mission was marred by an accidental bombing of local vigilantes, resulting in two deaths and injuries to two others

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) announced on Monday that more than 20 terrorists were neutralised and at least 21 motorcycles were destroyed in an air interdiction mission conducted on 31 May 2025.

The operation, carried out under Operation FANSAN YAMMA, targeted a terrorist enclave south of Mai-Galma in Maru Local Government Area, Zamfara State.

Terrorist airstrike in Zamfara

According to NAF spokesman, Ehimen Ejodame, the strike was launched following credible intelligence that a large group of armed bandits were planning a coordinated assault on vulnerable communities. Intelligence reports further revealed that the bandits had killed farmers and abducted civilians, including women and children.

Ejodame stated, "In a swift response to a distress call, the Nigerian Air Force, on May 31, 2025, successfully neutralised over 20 armed terrorists and destroyed more than 21 motorcycles during an air interdiction operation in Zamfara State. The operation, carried out in the general area south of Mai-Galma in Maru Local Government Area, was aimed at halting a planned large-scale attack on vulnerable communities by armed bandits."

NAF airstrike eliminates terrorists

During the operation, NAF aircraft sighted over 30 motorcycles transporting armed fighters advancing toward the forest. Upon engaging the targets, the terrorists opened fire, triggering a precision airstrike that eliminated scores of them and destroyed their motorcycles.

Ground forces were later deployed to assess the damage, confirming the deaths of over 20 terrorists.

Accidental bombing of vigilantes

Despite the success of the operation, the Nigerian Air Force reported an accidental bombing of local vigilantes, leading to the deaths of two and injuries to two others.

Ejodame expressed regret over the incident, stating, "The NAF deeply regrets the loss of these brave vigilantes and remains committed to working with local communities to ensure the safety and security of all citizens. Efforts are ongoing to track and rescue the kidnapped villagers who were taken into the adjoining forest."

NAF commitment to civilian safety

Ejodame reaffirmed that the Nigerian Air Force conducts all its operations in accordance with international humanitarian law and the NAF Civilian Harm Mitigation and Response Action Plan, which prioritises civilian protection.

He assured the public, "As investigations continue, the NAF assures the public that all necessary measures are taken to protect civilians while intensifying pressure on criminal elements threatening peace in the region."

The Nigerian Air Force pledged to enhance intelligence gathering and operational precision to prevent unintended casualties in future missions.

