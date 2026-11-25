Qatar has published a full list of items that are banned or restricted from hand luggage, covering sharp objects, food, and hazardous materials

Items including nail clippers, scissors, meat, fish, lighters, and body perfume sprays are among the many things travellers cannot pack in carry-on bags

Passengers found with any of the listed sharp items in their hand luggage will have those items confiscated with no possibility of getting them back

Qatar has released a comprehensive list of items that passengers are not permitted to carry in their hand luggage, covering everything from everyday household tools to dangerous chemical substances. The rules also detail exactly what will happen to travellers whose bags contain any of the prohibited items when they pass through security.

Passengers found carrying any of the listed sharp objects in their carry-on bags will have those items seized on the spot, with no return to the owner. For liquids, sprays, pastes, and gels, separate rules apply: the total amount must not exceed one litre, each container must hold no more than 100 millilitres, all containers must be placed in a single clear plastic bag no larger than 20 by 20 centimetres, and that bag must be easy to open and close for inspection.

Qatar lists 53 banned items and explains what happens if they are found in luggage. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/IGOR IVANKO/T3

Source: Getty Images

Qatar: Full list of prohibited items

The following sharp tools and everyday items are banned from hand luggage:

1. Nail clippers

2. Razor blades, except those kept inside a plastic cover

3. Knives of all kinds

4. Cutlery, such as forks and spoons

5. Screwdrivers

6. Wrenches of all kinds

7. Lighters of all kinds

8. Sharp tools

9. Scissors with blades longer than three centimetres

10. Ropes

11. Darts with feathers

12. Arrows

13. Billiard and snooker equipment

14. Sports rackets of all kinds

15. Climbing poles

16. Skating poles

17. Toys that look like weapons, whether made of metal or plastic

18. Medical needles, except those needed for medical reasons with proof

19. Body perfume sprays

20. Measuring tapes

21. Meat

22. Fish

23. Paint

Qatar: dangerous and hazardous materials banned

The following hazardous substances and materials are strictly prohibited:

24. Weapons

25. Explosives

26. Ammunition

27. Fireworks

28. Incendiary items of all kinds

29. Oxidising materials

30. Organic peroxides, including dyes and materials used to repair fibreglass

31. Flammable solid materials

32. Flammable liquids, including lighter fuel and heater fuel

33. Paints

34. Matches

35. Mercury

36. Acids

37. Salts

38. Batteries that contain liquid

39. Frozen gases

40. Flammable gases

41. Non-flammable gases

42. Toxic gases

43. Kitchen gas

44. Butane gas

45. Oxygen

46. Lighter gas

47. Oxygen breathing cylinders

48. Radioactive materials

49. Pesticides

50. Herbicides

51. Arsenic

52. Cyanide

53. Infectious materials, including bacteria and germs

Qatar sets clothing rules for women

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Qatar had published official dress code guidelines for women visiting mosques and government buildings.

The rules identify specific types of clothing women are not allowed to wear in these places and also require women to cover their hair when entering mosques. The report also explained that Qatar does not make wearing an abaya compulsory for women.

Source: Legit.ng