Qatar Lists 53 Items Travellers Must Not Carry in Hand Luggage, States Penalty
- Qatar has published a full list of items that are banned or restricted from hand luggage, covering sharp objects, food, and hazardous materials
- Items including nail clippers, scissors, meat, fish, lighters, and body perfume sprays are among the many things travellers cannot pack in carry-on bags
- Passengers found with any of the listed sharp items in their hand luggage will have those items confiscated with no possibility of getting them back
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Qatar has released a comprehensive list of items that passengers are not permitted to carry in their hand luggage, covering everything from everyday household tools to dangerous chemical substances. The rules also detail exactly what will happen to travellers whose bags contain any of the prohibited items when they pass through security.
Passengers found carrying any of the listed sharp objects in their carry-on bags will have those items seized on the spot, with no return to the owner. For liquids, sprays, pastes, and gels, separate rules apply: the total amount must not exceed one litre, each container must hold no more than 100 millilitres, all containers must be placed in a single clear plastic bag no larger than 20 by 20 centimetres, and that bag must be easy to open and close for inspection.
Qatar: Full list of prohibited items
The following sharp tools and everyday items are banned from hand luggage:
1. Nail clippers
2. Razor blades, except those kept inside a plastic cover
3. Knives of all kinds
4. Cutlery, such as forks and spoons
5. Screwdrivers
6. Wrenches of all kinds
7. Lighters of all kinds
8. Sharp tools
9. Scissors with blades longer than three centimetres
10. Ropes
11. Darts with feathers
12. Arrows
13. Billiard and snooker equipment
14. Sports rackets of all kinds
15. Climbing poles
16. Skating poles
17. Toys that look like weapons, whether made of metal or plastic
18. Medical needles, except those needed for medical reasons with proof
19. Body perfume sprays
20. Measuring tapes
21. Meat
22. Fish
23. Paint
Qatar: dangerous and hazardous materials banned
The following hazardous substances and materials are strictly prohibited:
24. Weapons
25. Explosives
26. Ammunition
27. Fireworks
28. Incendiary items of all kinds
29. Oxidising materials
30. Organic peroxides, including dyes and materials used to repair fibreglass
31. Flammable solid materials
32. Flammable liquids, including lighter fuel and heater fuel
33. Paints
34. Matches
35. Mercury
36. Acids
37. Salts
38. Batteries that contain liquid
39. Frozen gases
40. Flammable gases
41. Non-flammable gases
42. Toxic gases
43. Kitchen gas
44. Butane gas
45. Oxygen
46. Lighter gas
47. Oxygen breathing cylinders
48. Radioactive materials
49. Pesticides
50. Herbicides
51. Arsenic
52. Cyanide
53. Infectious materials, including bacteria and germs
Qatar sets clothing rules for women
Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Qatar had published official dress code guidelines for women visiting mosques and government buildings.
The rules identify specific types of clothing women are not allowed to wear in these places and also require women to cover their hair when entering mosques. The report also explained that Qatar does not make wearing an abaya compulsory for women.
Source: Legit.ng
Muhammed Hammed Olayinka (Human Interest Editor) Muhammed has worked with Oracle UNILORIN, Opera News Hub, Scopper News, Gistreel, and now LEGIT.ng. He won the NAPSS President Writing Skirmish (2017) and was first runner-up in the UNILORIN Senate Writing Contest (2018). He can be reached via email at muhammed.hammedolayinka@corp.legit.ng