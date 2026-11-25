Olabisi Owadayo entered the University of Ibadan at 16 and graduated five years later with a First Class Law degree

She held over 12 leadership positions across student unions, debating societies, and faith-based organisations during her time at UI

Owadayo maintained a First Class CGPA across all five years of her undergraduate studies, starting from 100 level to 500 level

Olabisi Owadayo, a fresh University of Ibadan law graduate, has gone viral on LinkedIn after sharing a detailed account of how she completed her undergraduate studies with a First Class degree, having first stepped onto campus at just 16 years old.

In a post published in November 2026, Owadayo recalled celebrating her 17th birthday in June alongside her 100-level coursemates, and said she wrapped up her five-year journey at 21.

University of Ibadan law student who gained admission at 16 bags first class. Photo: Olabisi Owadayo

Source: Getty Images

What made her story stand out was not simply the academic result, but the extraordinary range of activities she took on alongside her studies.

From Arts Education to a First Class in Law

Owadayo began university life enrolled in the Department of Arts and Social Sciences Education before eventually graduating from the Faculty of Law. Her grade point average across all five years never dipped below 3.51 out of 4.00, beginning at 3.71 in her first year and holding steady through to her final level.

Beyond the lecture halls, she accumulated an impressive list of leadership roles. She served as Vice-President of the University of Ibadan Students' Union, President of the Faculty of Law Literary and Debating Society, and Vice-President of the University of Ibadan Literary and Debating Society, which she described as the largest student organisation in the university. She also chaired Jaw War, described as the biggest debate competition in Sub-Saharan Africa, as well as the Oyo State LAWSAN Legal, Leadership and Award Summit.

Her involvement extended to co-writing and co-producing a film titled *Ray of Light*, which was released on YouTube. She also served as a Speech Coach at the Queen Elizabeth II Hall Literary and Debating Society and coordinated drama activities for both the Anglican Students Fellowship and the Christian Law Students Fellowship of Nigeria.

Owadayo was recognised as Student Leader of the Year at Queen Elizabeth II Hall and was nominated among the top three for the FOPA Most Outstanding UI Personality award.

Reflecting on her time at UI, she wrote in her LinkedIn post:

"I arrived at the University of Ibadan at 16, I left at 21 with a First Class Law degree, invaluable experiences, meaningful relationships and a deeper understanding of the kind of person I want to become."

Reactions to Olabisi Owadayo's Story

The post drew warm responses from peers and members of the UI alumni community.

Hannah ADEOYE wrote:

"Waoh 👏👏👏 I celebrate you dearly Olabisi Owadayo. Congratulations. You are really doing well."

Jennifer Erasmus said:

"Congratulations Olabisi Owadayo. You've done so well for yourself."

Praise Afonja added:

"Very impressive and absolutely inspiring Olabisi Owadayo I welcome you to the prestigious UI Alumni Family 😂. Cheers to your greatness."

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan, while another graduate staged a one-man protest over unemployment.

LASU best graduating student shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng