Arise News Owner Finally Reacts to Police Wanted List
- THISDAY/ARISE Media Group chairman Nduka Obaigbena rejected reports linking him to an alleged threat against First Bank CEO Olusegun Alebiosu
- Obaigbena said he never received any police invitation and had recently held high-level discussions with Nigeria Police Force authorities
- The media mogul revealed he met First Bank Chairman Femi Otedola twice to discuss settlement, while Alebiosu visited his Ikoyi office three times
PAY ATTENTION: Mark Legit.ng as a preferred source, and our content will appear higher in your Google feed!
Nduka Obaigbena, the chairman of THISDAY/ARISE Media Group, has rejected reports that he threatened First Bank of Nigeria Chief Executive Officer Olusegun Alebiosu, calling the allegation a desperate smear campaign and denying that he ever received any invitation from the Nigeria Police Force.
In a statement from his Ikoyi, Lagos office, Obaigbena said checks across all his offices and known addresses turned up no communication from the police, adding that he had in fact been in direct contact with the highest authorities of the Nigeria Police Force in recent weeks, including a discussion on November 19 about how to make state policing work in Nigeria. He said nothing during those engagements suggested the police needed to speak with him over any matter.
Obaigbena describes relationship with Alebiosu
Rather than a personal dispute, Obaigbena described his dealings with the First Bank chief executive as part of ongoing commercial discussions. He said both men had been in talks over financial obligations owed by the bank to THISDAY Newspapers and ARISE Television, following the bank's issuance of a letter of non-indebtedness to the media group.
He also pointed to a Supreme Court ruling on July 3, 2026, in which First Bank lost its case against GHL by a unanimous 5-0 decision, after which both sides began exploring an out-of-court post-judgment settlement. Obaigbena argued that this process gave him no reason to threaten anyone.
To support his account of cordial relations, he disclosed that Alebiosu had visited his Ikoyi office three times, with the second visit involving the presentation of a bottle of whiskey. He also said he met First Bank Chairman Femi Otedola on two occasions to discuss possible settlement arrangements, once at the Ikoyi residence of businessman Aliko Dangote and once at Hotel de Paris in Monaco, with further exchanges continuing over WhatsApp.
Police urged to investigate internal bank rivalries
Obaigbena's statement went further, raising questions about competition among executive directors within First Bank who are reportedly positioning to succeed Alebiosu. The statement noted that Alebiosu himself had told Obaigbena that his tenure would expire in April next year and that he was unconcerned about its renewal, and on that basis, the media mogul questioned whether the police had looked into alleged rivalry within the bank.
Obaigbena also recalled his role in the 1995 Constitutional Conference Committee, which worked on provisions governing the police, and said he remained a strong supporter of law enforcement and public order. He insisted he would not engage in any conduct that could undermine the work of security agencies.
Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng