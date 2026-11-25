THISDAY /ARISE Media Group chairman Nduka Obaigbena rejected reports linking him to an alleged threat against First Bank CEO Olusegun Alebiosu

Obaigbena said he never received any police invitation and had recently held high-level discussions with Nigeria Police Force authorities

The media mogul revealed he met First Bank Chairman Femi Otedola twice to discuss settlement, while Alebiosu visited his Ikoyi office three times

Nduka Obaigbena, the chairman of THISDAY/ARISE Media Group, has rejected reports that he threatened First Bank of Nigeria Chief Executive Officer Olusegun Alebiosu, calling the allegation a desperate smear campaign and denying that he ever received any invitation from the Nigeria Police Force.

In a statement from his Ikoyi, Lagos office, Obaigbena said checks across all his offices and known addresses turned up no communication from the police, adding that he had in fact been in direct contact with the highest authorities of the Nigeria Police Force in recent weeks, including a discussion on November 19 about how to make state policing work in Nigeria. He said nothing during those engagements suggested the police needed to speak with him over any matter.

Nduka Obaigbena reacted to police wanted list Photo Credit: @PoliceNG

Source: Twitter

Obaigbena describes relationship with Alebiosu

Rather than a personal dispute, Obaigbena described his dealings with the First Bank chief executive as part of ongoing commercial discussions. He said both men had been in talks over financial obligations owed by the bank to THISDAY Newspapers and ARISE Television, following the bank's issuance of a letter of non-indebtedness to the media group.

He also pointed to a Supreme Court ruling on July 3, 2026, in which First Bank lost its case against GHL by a unanimous 5-0 decision, after which both sides began exploring an out-of-court post-judgment settlement. Obaigbena argued that this process gave him no reason to threaten anyone.

To support his account of cordial relations, he disclosed that Alebiosu had visited his Ikoyi office three times, with the second visit involving the presentation of a bottle of whiskey. He also said he met First Bank Chairman Femi Otedola on two occasions to discuss possible settlement arrangements, once at the Ikoyi residence of businessman Aliko Dangote and once at Hotel de Paris in Monaco, with further exchanges continuing over WhatsApp.

Police urged to investigate internal bank rivalries

Obaigbena's statement went further, raising questions about competition among executive directors within First Bank who are reportedly positioning to succeed Alebiosu. The statement noted that Alebiosu himself had told Obaigbena that his tenure would expire in April next year and that he was unconcerned about its renewal, and on that basis, the media mogul questioned whether the police had looked into alleged rivalry within the bank.

Obaigbena also recalled his role in the 1995 Constitutional Conference Committee, which worked on provisions governing the police, and said he remained a strong supporter of law enforcement and public order. He insisted he would not engage in any conduct that could undermine the work of security agencies.

Source: Legit.ng