Zamfara Governor Dauda Lawal approved the appointment of Alhaji Aminu Atiku as the new Emir and Sarkin Zamfaran Zurmi

Aminu Atiku becomes the 21st Sarkin Zamfaran Zurmi, succeeding the late Alhaji Bello Suleiman, who died on August 31, 2026

The appointment followed kingmakers' recommendations and was made in line with the traditions and relevant laws of Zamfara State

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Zurmi, Zamfara State - Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State has approved the appointment of Alhaji Aminu Atiku as the new Emir and Sarkin Zamfaran Zurmi.

Legit.ng reports that the Emir of Zurmi, Bello Suleiman, died on Monday afternoon, August 31, 2026, at the Federal Medical Centre in Gusau, Zamfara State.

"Embrace peace and justice": Alhaji Aminu Atiku becomes the new Sarkin Zamfaran Zurmi. Photo credit: Dauda Lawal

Source: Facebook

Suleiman had reigned for five years after replacing his uncle, who was deposed over alleged ties to banditry in 2021.

The Secretary to the Zamfara State Government, Abubakar Mohammad Nakwada, said the appointment came after consultations with the kingmakers of the Zurmi Emirate Council.

Nakwada added that Atiku's appointment was carried out in accordance with the customs, traditions, and applicable laws of Zamfara State.

As reported by Daily Trust, he made the announcement public through a statement released in Gusau by his media and publicity secretary, Suleiman S/Tudu, on Monday, September 7, 2026.

Aminu Atiku becomes 21st Sarkin Zamfaran Zurmi

Before his elevation to the throne, Aminu Atiku held the traditional title of Dangaladiman Zurmi. He now becomes the 21st Sarkin Zamfaran Zurmi, filling the vacancy created by the death of the late Alhaji Bello Suleiman on August 31, 2026.

The new Emir is the eldest son of the late Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, who reigned as the 19th Emir of Zurmi. Beyond his royal lineage, Aminu Atiku also previously served as the Sole Administrator of Zurmi Local Government Council.

Governor Lawal's charge to new emir

Congratulating the newly installed monarch, Governor Lawal called on him to uphold and build upon the achievements of those who ruled before him, with a focus on peace, justice, unity, and the welfare of residents within the emirate.

The governor described the Zurmi Emirate, which was founded centuries ago by the Alibawa clan, as a historically significant institution in Zamfara whose legacy rests on scholarship, justice, and service to the people.

Lawal further urged the new Emir to foster peaceful coexistence among communities and to work closely with the state government and security agencies to strengthen security across the emirate.

He assured the monarch of full government backing and expressed confidence that his reign would bring stability and development to both Zurmi Emirate and Zamfara State broadly.

Governor Dauda Lawal appoints new Emir of Zurmi in Zamfara State.

Source: Original

Nigerian governor appoints new emir of Gumel

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Jigawa State Governor Umar Namadi approved the appointment of Dr Lawan Ahmed Muhammad Sani as the new Emir of Gumel on Sunday.

The new emir succeeds his father, who died in Cairo on September 3, 2026, after a 46-year reign over the Gumel Emirate.

Dr Lawan previously held the title of Chiroman Gumel and worked as Director of Cyber Security at NITDA before his appointment.

Source: Legit.ng