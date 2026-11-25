Water in petrol or diesel can cause rough idling, starting problems, reduced engine power, stalling and warning lights

Contaminated fuel may damage pumps and injectors, while unexpected stalling can create serious road safety risks

Stop driving, seek professional fuel testing, keep purchase details and report suspected contamination to the NMDPRA

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Water contamination in petrol and diesel remains a concern for Nigerian motorists, as purchasing contaminated fuel can compromise vehicle performance, damage engine components and result in expensive repairs.

With Nigerians already grappling with high vehicle maintenance costs, recognising the early warning signs of contaminated fuel could help motorists avoid additional financial burdens.

How Nigerian motorists can detect adulterated fuel at the pumps. Credit: NurPhoto/Contributor

Source: Getty Images

Water can enter petroleum products through leaking underground storage tanks, damaged seals, poor storage practices, condensation and exposure to rainwater.

Although contamination may not be immediately apparent at filling stations, motorists could experience several mechanical problems shortly after refuelling.

Below are five warning signs that could indicate fuel contamination.

1. Engine vibration and rough idling

An unusually shaky engine could be an indication of contaminated petrol or diesel.

Water interferes with normal combustion, potentially causing the engine to misfire, vibrate, sputter or run unevenly.

These symptoms may become particularly noticeable when the vehicle is stationary with its engine running.

2. Difficulty starting the vehicle

Motorists who suddenly experience difficulty starting their vehicles after purchasing fuel may need to have their fuel systems inspected.

Water contamination can disrupt combustion, causing the engine to take longer than usual to start or, in severe cases, fail to start altogether.

3. Sudden decline in engine performance

Another potential warning sign is an unexpected reduction in engine power.

Drivers may experience sluggish acceleration, hesitation or difficulty maintaining speed as contaminated fuel interferes with normal engine operations.

A sudden change in performance shortly after refuelling warrants professional attention.

4. Engine stops running unexpectedly

Contaminated fuel can disrupt engine combustion and cause a vehicle to stall unexpectedly.

Apart from the potential mechanical damage, unexpected stalling poses a road safety risk, particularly on busy highways and congested roads.

5. Engine warning light comes on

The appearance of the check engine warning light shortly after refuelling could indicate a fuel-related problem.

Modern vehicles have sensors that detect irregularities in engine operations. However, an illuminated warning light does not necessarily confirm fuel contamination.

What should motorists do immediately?

Motorists experiencing these symptoms should safely stop driving and seek assistance from a qualified mechanic.

Professional fuel testing can establish whether water or other contaminants are present. Continuing to operate an affected vehicle could damage fuel pumps, injectors and other critical components.

Motorists should also retain their purchase receipts and document the filling station's name, location and time of purchase.

Five ways to know you bought adulterated fuel at filling stations in Nigeria. Credit: Bloomberg/Contributor

Source: Getty Images

Suspected cases of contaminated fuel can be reported to the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) for investigation.

However, motorists should avoid concluding without proper testing, as several mechanical faults can produce similar symptoms.

Fuel prices: What Nigerians must know

Legit.ng earlier reported that as Nigerians grapple with fluctuating petrol prices and rising transportation costs, concerns over service standards at filling stations have become increasingly important, particularly as motorists seek better value for their money.

Beyond comparing pump prices, consumers must pay attention to fuel measurement, product quality, pricing transparency and safety standards to protect themselves from unfair practices.

Source: Legit.ng