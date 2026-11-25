Nigeria begins a £746 million upgrade of Apapa and Tin Can Island ports to cut logistics costs and strengthen trade competitiveness

Modernisation targets faster cargo clearance, improved infrastructure and at least 20,000 direct and indirect jobs

International financing supports the project, as the government plans upgrades at Onne, Delta and Calabar ports

The Federal Government has commenced the £746 million (approximately N1.45 trillion) modernisation of the Lagos Port Complex, Apapa, and Tin Can Island Port, in a major push to reduce logistics costs, boost international trade and create employment opportunities.

The Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, flagged off the project on Wednesday, November 25, 2026, alongside the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Taiwo Oyedele, and other senior government officials.

FG begins plans to modernise Nigerian ports, targets job creation, faster Cargo clearance Credit: NPA

Source: Getty Images

Oyetola said the initiative would generate at least 20,000 direct and indirect jobs while repositioning Nigeria as a leading maritime and logistics hub in Africa.

FG moves to tackle ageing infrastructure

The minister explained that decades of underinvestment in port infrastructure had weakened Nigeria’s competitiveness, increased operational costs and limited its capacity to accommodate growing international trade.

Apapa Port, established in 1913, and Tin Can Island Port, commissioned in 1977, have struggled to keep pace with Nigeria’s expanding economy.

According to Oyetola, Nigeria’s annual merchandise trade now exceeds $100 billion, while cargo throughput has increased from 8.11 million metric tonnes in 1977 to 129.3 million metric tonnes.

The minister stressed that delaying modernisation could further undermine Nigeria’s maritime competitiveness.

Nigeria targets lower cargo clearance time

Oyetola disclosed that cargo dwell time at Nigerian ports historically ranged between 10 and 18 days, compared with three to five days at leading international ports.

The resulting congestion, demurrage, storage charges and logistics inefficiencies reportedly cost the Nigerian economy up to $4 billion annually.

The modernisation will involve rehabilitating quay walls and berths, dredging navigation channels, upgrading cargo-handling equipment and deploying digitally enabled operational systems.

The government also aims to attract more international shipping lines, retain Nigerian-bound cargo and expand transhipment opportunities.

Thousands of jobs for Nigerian workers

The project is expected to create employment across construction, engineering, transportation, logistics, dredging and port operations.

Manufacturers, farmers, exporters and small businesses are also expected to benefit from improved cargo movement, reduced operational costs and more reliable delivery schedules.

Oyetola has approved an inter-ministerial committee to coordinate construction activities and ensure uninterrupted port operations throughout the upgrade.

FG secures major international financing deal

Speaking at the ceremony, Oyedele described the project as Nigeria’s largest sovereign export credit transaction since 2009 and the first Nigerian project involving Poland’s Export Credit Insurance Corporation, KUKE.

FG begins plans to modernise Nigerian ports, targets job creation, faster Cargo clearance Credit: Novatis

Source: UGC

He said the investment demonstrated international confidence in Nigeria’s economic reforms.

Meanwhile, Nigerian Ports Authority Managing Director Abubakar Dantsoho pledged strict compliance with engineering standards, contractual timelines and safety requirements.

The government has also approved the modernisation of Onne, Rivers, Delta and Calabar ports as part of its broader maritime transformation agenda.

FG signs Port Harcourt Airport concession deal

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Federal Government has signed a concession agreement for the Jeremiah Obafemi Awolowo International Airport in Port Harcourt with PH Airport Limited, marking a major step towards improving the facility's operations and infrastructure.

The agreement was signed at the office of the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, who led the government delegation.

Source: Legit.ng