The Vatican Museums published official guidelines listing categories of items that visitors are strictly prohibited from carrying into its major sites

Some of the banned items include weapons, metal tools, and certain types of umbrellas, with specific rules about where restricted items must be stored

Even armed police officers are not exempt from the weapons ban, with firearms and hazardous materials barred from the cloakroom as well

The Vatican Museums have published a list of items that visitors are forbidden from bringing into its facilities, covering nine categories of objects that range from everyday carry items to outright dangerous materials.

The official guidelines, available on the Vatican Museums website, spell out what must be left behind before entering some of the world's most visited cultural and religious sites.

Vatican City lists 9 items visitors are banned from bringing to its major sites. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

What visitors cannot bring into Vatican City museums

1. Standard-sized and non-telescopic umbrellas are among the items that must be deposited at the cloakroom before entry.

2. The same applies to sticks that are not intended for walking. Tour guides who carry rods for visibility purposes, however, are exempt under the rules.

3. Tripods and photography stands

4. Video cameras

5. Any banners or signs of any kind.

6. Knives

7. scissors

8. Metal tools of various types are also prohibited inside the museums. The institution cited both visitor safety and the protection of its artistic heritage as the reasons behind this restriction.

9. The most serious category on the list covers firearms and hazardous materials.

No visitor is permitted to carry any type of weapon into the museums, regardless of whether they hold a valid licence to do so. Notably, this prohibition extends to members of the police force who are carrying weapons while on duty.

Cloakroom rules and security checks at Vatican City

For most restricted items, the Vatican Museums offer a free cloakroom service where visitors can deposit their belongings before proceeding.

Firearms and hazardous materials, however, are an exception to this arrangement and may not be stored in the cloakroom under any circumstances.

Visitors passing through security are advised to remove any inadmissible items from their hand luggage before reaching the metal detector checkpoints, and to alert staff ahead of time, in order to keep entry queues moving smoothly.

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Source: Legit.ng